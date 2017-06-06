

President Trump talks with House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (Wis.) in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 4. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump and Republican leaders will meet Tuesday afternoon in the hopes of reinvigorating a stalled effort to rewrite the tax code.

Trump is sitting down with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul D. Ryan and others, hoping to iron out disagreements within a party that, right now, has plenty of differences on what to do about taxes.

The White House has refused to make tough decisions on what tax breaks to jettison, while lawmakers have found themselves bogged down in specifics of how to treat imports and other major policy questions.

Now, as they meet, here are some of the tough calls the GOP will have to make if they're going to make progress on one of Trump’s top domestic priorities.

Cuts vs. reform

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted, “Big meeting today with Republican leadership concerning Tax Cuts and Healthcare.” And last week, he referenced the effort by calling it “the massive TAX CUTS/REFORM.”

Meanwhile, congressional leaders talk almost exclusively about tax “reform,” not cuts.

So why does the word change matter?

It's not just a question of rhetoric. “Cutting” taxes and “reforming” the tax code are different processes, with different goals and different challenges when it comes to moving them through Congress.

Trump's “CUTS” is a reference to reducing the amount of taxes people pay, probably by reducing tax rates or eliminating some taxes (such as the estate tax) all together.

But that's a different goal than tax reform. Tax reform refers to a broader reshaping of the code. In this case, most GOP plans would lower rates but also eliminate some tax breaks and loopholes. By balancing the two, some Republicans aim to cut tax rates without decreasing the total amount of revenue taken in by the federal government.

There are advantages and drawbacks to both the tax cut and tax reform approaches.

Republicans generally support reducing tax rates, arguing people and businesses have a right to a greater share of their paychecks and profits, and that lower rates will help grow the economy.

The issue with tax cuts, however, is that most budget experts say tax cuts lead to a drop in revenue collected by the government — especially if they aren't offset by cuts to loopholes.

Many economists worry that will increase the federal deficit, add to the federal debt and eventually slow the economy. And politically, it has drawbacks, too. Under Senate rules, if the proposed rate cuts are going to add to the deficit, they would need 60 votes to become permanent — a near-impossibility for Republicans. The GOP would need only a simple majority of Senate votes to pass temporary tax cuts, but those would expire after 10 years.

That temporary cut would seem to fall short. The White House and Republican leaders have been talking about the tax changes as an effort to make long-term, permanent changes to the code that will give businesses and families a simplified system that they can count on in perpetuity.

What do to about Democrats

Trump does have precedent for pursuing short-term tax cuts, he just needs Democrats to help him out. Both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama passed short-term tax cut packages. But, notably, those packages were primarily sold as temporary tax cuts for individuals, not for businesses. Trump has been very focused on delivering tax cuts for companies. That might be a harder sell in this political environment.

But tax reform is no walk in the park either. If the plan didn't affect the deficit, Republicans would have a shot at passing a permanent plan through the Senate via a simple majority.

Agreeing on what that plan should be, however, is proving a major hurdle. If you cut one person’s taxes but eliminate another's tax break, one person will be happy and another person will fight like crazy to block your plan. This is exactly what’s playing out right now in Congress, as lawmakers debate which tax breaks should stay and which ones should go.

The final option is to try to win over Democrats to support the plan, but that's going to be really difficult. There's Democratic fury at Trump and intense pressure from their base to oppose anything he's pushing for. And while Democrats are keen on cutting taxes for working-class and middle-class citizens, the caucus would probably be deeply skeptical of rate cuts for corporations and the rich. And the caucus has its own set of industries and special interests whose targeted tax breaks they'd aim to protect.

Import vs. domestic

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Tex.), as well as Ryan, have taken a lot of flak for proposing the border adjustment tax, which would essentially make it more expensive for firms to export products to the United States while creating new incentives for U.S. companies to export outside the country.

The White House has said they don’t support the House GOP plan, and lobbyists have been shooting arrows at it for months.

One thing the plan does do, however, is raise close to $1 trillion over 10 years, which would offer a major offset to lower tax rates.

The White House hasn’t offered much in the way of offsets, aside from promises to eliminate mostly undefined deductions.

One of Trump’s biggest campaign promises was to impose a tax or tariff against companies that shipped goods into the United States from another country. But he and his aides have never put that plan into legislative language.

Would it be a tax? A tariff? A threat? So far, nobody is saying.