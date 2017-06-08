

Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee Jeb Hensarling (R-Tex.), center, speaks to the media after unveiling the Financial Choice Act at the Economic Club of New York in June 2016. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)

The House on Thursday began debating sweeping legislation to roll back Wall Street regulations.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Tex.), offers the country’s nearly 6,000 banks a choice: If they want to avoid many of the regulatory burdens imposed during the Obama administration, they must significantly increase their emergency financial cushion. That way, even if they run into financial trouble, the banks should have enough money to survive without taxpayers’ help, supporters of the bill say.

It also eases many of the regulations called for under the Obama administration’s 2010 financial reform law, known as Dodd Frank. Community and regional banks would receive a reprieve from many regulations, for example. The bill also significantly curtails the powers of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a potential sticking point from Senate Democrats.

Today → The House votes on a jobs bill for Main Street. The #CHOICEact will help #smallbiz and repeal thousands of Obama-era regulations. pic.twitter.com/QkjFIsrVeg — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 8, 2017

The bill, known as the Financial Choice Act, is expected to pass along party lines in the House, but has little chance of passing in its current form through the Senate, where Republican leadership would need to attract Democratic support.

Still, it is critical part of the Trump administration’s multifront effort to ease banking industry regulations and could set the terms of a potentially explosive debate on whether nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis the banking industry is being too constrained.

“I think people are too dismissive of this bill being DOA [Dead On Arrival] in the Senate,” said Marcus Stanley, policy director for Americans for Financial Reform. “We are concerned about pieces of the Choice Act being taken up in the Senate.”

Trump has said bank regulators went too far after the financial crisis in cracking down on lending practices, creating an environment that has made it hard for businesses and consumers to get loans. If banks can lend more money, it will help the economy grow and create more jobs, the White House has said. Trump has also ordered three reviews of banking rules, the first of which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to deliver this month.

"Let me put it this way: # DoddFrank is more than a thousand pages long and has more rules and regulations than any other Obama-era law," House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a tweet on Thursday.

Democrats have pushed back against this idea, though, saying the banking industry needs more oversight, not less. The Financial Choice Act would allow the conditions for the next financial crisis to fester, Democrats say, noting that American banks earned record profits last year despite government regulations. Wall Street bonuses rose for the first time in three years in 2016 to an average of $138,210.

“This bill is a vehicle for Donald Trump’s agenda to deregulate and help out Wall Street,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), the ranking member of the Financial Services Committee, said on the House floor. “Here’s the bottom line: Donald Trump and Republicans want to open the door to another economic catastrophe like the Great Recession and return us to a financial system where reckless and predatory practices harm our families and communities.”

Democrats stand with veterans, seniors, & working families to oppose the #wrongchoiceact. We won’t let Wall Street crush our economy again. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 6, 2017

Attempts to weaken the CFPB have drawn particular ire from Democrats.

The legislation would strip the agency of some of its most important powers. It would no longer be able to write major rules regulating consumer financial companies, such as debt collectors, without getting approval from Congress. It would also no longer be able to levy hefty fines against financial institutions for “unfair” or “deceptive” practices. The CFPB used those powers to fine Wells Fargo $100 million last year for opening up to 2 million accounts customers did not ask for or know about.

Republicans have said the agency has gone too far and Hensarling, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, has even called for the agency's director to be fired.

But Democrats have defended the agency, which was created with the help of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and pledged to fight for its independence.

“This bill turns the clock backwards on financial industry oversight by gutting the CFPB and would leave Americans vulnerable to financial fraud and rip-offs," Pamela Banks, senior counsel for Consumers Union, said in a statement. "We can’t afford to take the financial cop off the beat and roll back the critical reforms adopted to protect our wallets.”