

Labor Secretary R. Alexander Acosta speaks during his swearing ceremony on April 28. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The Labor Department announced Thursday night that it was taking steps to reverse an Obama-era rule to require that companies disclose their initial contacts with outside consultants on how to respond to unionizing efforts.

The regulation, known as “the persuader rule,” has yet to take effect because of ongoing litigation. But the move to take new public comment on it marks a victory for business groups and a setback for organized labor and underscores the extent to which the department is starting to shift course under its new secretary, Alexander Acosta.

The regulation, which was finalized in March 2016, would require companies to report any “actions, conduct or communications” they’ve pursued to “affect an employee's decisions regarding his or her representation or collective bargaining rights.”

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued a nationwide permanent injunction against the rule in November. And on Monday the Labor Department will publish a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that will take public comment on rescinding it altogether.

In its statement announcing the move, the Labor Department did not explain why it was moving to revoke the rule. Labor officials did not respond immediately to a request for comment, but groups such as the National Association of Manufacturers, which had sued to block the regulation, have called it overly intrusive.

“Manufacturers are pleased the administration is working with us to address this harmful regulation,” Rosario Palmieri, NAM’s vice president of labor, legal, regulatory policy, said in statement Friday.

In an interview earlier this year, Palmieri said it was unfair to make an employer disclose when it “seeks advice from association or law firm on union organizing.”

“The old standard was unless you hired a law firm, consultant or trade association, you didn’t have to report it,” she added.