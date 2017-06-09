Pictoscribe/Flickr

Psst!

Hey buddy, wanna buy some Smoochy Woochy Poochy? How about some Bambalachacha? Some Scooby Snax? Maybe a little Mind Detergent or Instant Zen? Blue Boys or Golden Girls? Flake, Fluff or Fizz?

Those terms all come from a lexicon of American drug slang recently published by the Drug Enforcement Administration. “It is designed as a ready reference for law enforcement personnel who are confronted by many of the hundreds of slang terms used to identify a wide variety of controlled substances, designer drugs, and synthetic compounds,” the DEA writes.

It's meant to help law enforcement officials know the difference between Purple Haze (pot) and Purple Rain (PCP), or Scooby Snacks (MDMA) and Kibbles & Bits (Ritalin).

But slang is a tricky, ever-changing thing, and drug slang all the more so. Some of the terms feel hopelessly antiquated, like “Reefer” or “Wacky Tobacky” for marijuana. Others seem ridiculous or highly improbable, like “Movie Star Drug” for cocaine or “Smoochy Woochy Poochy.” (We'll tell you what that one is later.)

The DEA acknowledges these difficulties. “Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information presented. However, due to the dynamics of the ever-changing drug scene, subsequent additions, deletions, and corrections are inevitable,” the report's authors write.

Still, the colorful dictionary is a testament to the ingenuity of the illicit drug trade, from Angel Powder to Zapapote. Think you're up on your drug slang? Try our 10-question quiz below.

Warning: It's harder than you think.

1

Let's ease into it. What is Wacky Tobacky?

Marijuana

Heroin

LSD

Cocaine

2

How about the Devil's Dandruff?

Methamphetamines

Cocaine

Magic mushrooms

Bud Light

3

Next one: what is Chinese Food? Hint: It's a reference to where most of the black market version of this drug originates.

Marijuana

Oxycontin

Fentanyl

Kratom

4

What about Newspapers? Hint: it's a reference to how this drug is often consumed, typically via blotter paper.

LSD

GHB

Bourbon

Hydrocodone

5

Let's try this one: what are Ice Cubes?

Marijuana + cocaine

Vodka + tonic

Shrooms + LSD

Crack-cocaine

6

What about Kibbles And Bits? Hint: it's a stimulant.

Marijuana

Hydrocodone

Powdered alcohol

Ritalin

7

What are Girl Scout Cookies?

Opium

Crack-cocaine

Marijuana

Codeine syrup

8

How about Booty Juice? Hint: this drug's effects might put you in an amorous mood.

Codeine syrup

MDMA (ecstasy) dissolved in liquid

A marijuana smoothy

Cocaine dissolved in a Monster energy drink

9

Let's get botanical: What's Cactus?

Cocaine

Marijuana

Mescaline

LSD

10

Last one: can you identify Smoochy Woochy Poochy?

Marijuana

Cocaine

Fentanyl

Heroin

