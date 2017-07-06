

The U.S. Labor Department will release its report on the U.S. labor market in June at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Here’s what to keep an eye on.

Whether the pace of job growth continue to slow

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect employers to have added 178,000 jobs in June, above the average pace of 162,000 jobs per month added during the first five months of the year. The figure would also be a rebound from the relatively weak gains of 138,000 jobs in May.

Even with a rebound, the average pace of job growth in the United States appears to be trending downward as the economy continues to heat up and companies have a harder time finding suitable workers. That’s natural for a growing economy, but it will make it hard for President Trump to keep his ambitious promise of creating 25 million jobs in the next decade.

Whether the unemployment rate plateaus

The unemployment rate declined to 4.3 percent in May, the lowest level in 16 years and below what the Federal Reserve had previously projected it would fall to in the long-term. When the unemployment rate begins to plateau, that may suggest that the economy is running short of excess workers, and that wage gains and inflation are on the way. That would be a stronger signal to the Fed that it needs to raise interest rates to offset inflation that might crop up in the near future, said Josh Wright, chief economist of iCIMS.

Whether wage gains materialize

Average hourly earnings were up by 2.5 percent in May from the previous year, continuing a streak of relatively weak wage growth.

While growth has continued to pull workers off the sidelines of the economy into gainful employment, it hasn’t yet translated into strong wage gains, though some economists believe it may be coming soon. Others, like Jason Thomas, chief economist at AssetMark, caution that there could be structural reasons why wages aren’t growing more – including automation and overseas labor that give employers plenty of alternatives to paying more to hire American workers.

What industries are thriving

This has been a tough year for the retail industry. Department stores and big box retailers have shut their doors due to competition from online retailers, and Amazon's recent acquisition of Whole Foods suggests there will be more changes like this to come.

Employment in manufacturing, one of the sectors that President Trump focused on most during the campaign, has been on the rise, though the sector only makes up about one-tenth of the U.S. economy.

Employment has been trending upward in some of the biggest sources of employment, like the education, health services and business services sectors.

How much slack is left in the labor market

Since the recession, the U6 unemployment rate -- a broader measure of unemployment that includes those who are working part-time but would like to be full-time and some who have recently given up looking for work – has remained elevated, suggesting that there are still many more people who are not counted as unemployed but who are also not optimally employed.

But Wright of iCIMS notes that the U6 rate has been declining quickly and the difference between it and the headline U3 unemployment rate is almost back to the 1994-2007 average – another sign that the labor market is getting tighter as the economy continues to expand.