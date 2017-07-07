

When President Trump threatened to make life harder for the United States’ trading partners, many feared they’d respond in kind, putting up more barriers to American exports in what threatened to be an escalating trade war. So far, however, it appears the opposite is occurring.

The world’s largest economies have responded to Trump’s trade threats with less protectionism, not more, according to a new study by Global Trade Alert, which has monitored protectionism among countries in the Group of 20 since 2008.

Since January, G-20 countries have imposed 29 percent fewer protectionist policies than they did in the same period in 2016. And it’s not because the United States is playing nice: Since January, U.S. policymakers have imposed 26 percent more protectionist policies on its G-20 peers than during the same period a year before, according to the report.

Caroline Freund, an economist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, calls this a “backlash to the backlash against globalization.” Trump’s bellicose talk around trade seems to be producing a pause in protection, and even liberalization in the rest of the world, she said.

It’s also a demonstration of the allure of the U.S. market. While countries may chafe at Trump’s demand for new trade terms, they do not want to risk jeopardizing their companies’ access to one of the world’s largest economies by retaliating.

“If he is going to go on a trade rampage, they don’t want to attract extra attention by imposing new measures,” Freund said.

But while the approach appears to have yielded some short-term benefits, events this week at the G-20 summit underscored the longer-term risks of Trump’s approach.

On Friday, leaders of the European Union threatened a trade war if Trump imposes tariffs or restrictions on steel imports into the U.S. market — a move the White House has been considering for months.

“We are prepared to take up arms if need be,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said, warning that Europe would respond in days, not months, if Trump announces the restrictions.

And on Thursday, Leaders from Japan and the European Union announced they’d agreed to negotiate a massive trade pact — one that didn’t involve the United States.

The deal suggests that if Trump pulls the country back from trade deals — as he and Congress did when they sundered a trade pact between the United States, Japan and other countries on both sides of the Pacific — the rest of the world will likely look elsewhere. And even if foreign governments don’t slap new tariffs or restrictions on U.S. goods, the country will still be at a disadvantage simply because it’s exporters are left out of the new, more favorable trade terms. China and Mexico, both objects of Trump’s ire, have recently talked of teaming up for a trade deal, too.

“Countries which have depended on the U.S. market are essentially diversifying their portfolio,” said Simon Evenett, director of Global Trade Alert.

This may also help to explain the decline in protectionist policies in the G-20. As countries look to strengthen other relationships, they are wary of spoiling the good will: antagonizing potential trade partners is not a smart strategy if you want to finalize a trade deal.

There’s no universally accepted measure of protectionism. Global Trade Alert takes a broader view of protectionism than that taken by the World Trade Organization, which looks mainly at tariff-based measures.

Such measures only relate to trade in goods at the border, and so much of what happens in overseas markets is determined by other factors, Evenett said. Instead of protecting markets, countries have tried to get a bigger share of global demand by subsidizing exports. Most distortion in the modern economy thus takes the form of export subsidies, localization measures, and promotions, like special tax incentives, which make it hard for a country that doesn’t provide those benefits to compete. Focusing just on tariff increases is a relic from the era of the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff; it isn’t a strong enough test of good trade policy in the 21st century, said Evenett.

For this reason, Global Trade Alert defines protectionism as any policy instrument whose implementation worsens the treatment of foreign firms compared to their domestic rivals. The International Monetary Fund has called its database the most comprehensive coverage of crisis-era trade distortions.

According to this data, at the end of 2016, the total number of G-20 measures that harmed U.S. interests stood at 1,883. Though the G-20 has promised less protectionism, the data makes plain that it has failed to deliver on that pledge. As the report points out, this record could give Trump ammunition to bash trade partners, if he chooses. His threats to do so, more than established trade norms, may be the force that pushes the G-20 toward its own promise of less protectionism.

At the same time, the threats are making leaders talk openly about trade’s benefits. Anticipating the difficulty of a joint G-20 statement on open markets, several countries have already issued strong statements on their own, in advance of the summit. “As the U.S. retreats from its leadership position, other countries are working together to carry global economic discussions forward,” said Freund.

Yet the report suggests that some countries are being more cautious than others when it comes to opening up to U.S. goods. Nations that have imposed the most protectionist policies toward the United States — mostly large emerging market economies like Russia, India, Brazil and Turkey — are the ones now pulling back. Meanwhile, rich countries with higher trade surpluses, like Japan, Germany, Italy and Canada, haven’t been so quick to change tactics, suggesting there is indeed a limit to the effects of Trump’s trade bluster.

Elizabeth Winkler is a Washington-based journalist who writes about the economy.