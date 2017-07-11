

Donald Trump Jr. speaks last July at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. (Jim Watson/AFP)

For a brief, shining moment this morning, Donald Trump Jr. finally stepped out of his father's shadow.

On Google, anyway.

Google-search interest in Don Jr. eclipsed interest in Don Sr. between 11:20 and 11:28 a.m. Eastern time as the contents of a possibly collusion-proving email chain were made public, first by Trump Jr. himself and subsequently by the New York Times. It was the first time that's ever happened since Google began tracking search trends in 2004.

It's probably not the kind of attention that the Trumps are looking for, however. Interest in scary legal terms such as “collusion” also happen to be through the roof today.

Or, if you prefer, here's the seven-day trend for “treason.”

Google, of course, doesn't publish raw search numbers. We don't know whether the apex of that chart indicates 10,000 searches or 10 million. But we can get some sense of this by comparing searches with other terms that we know are highly searched. Like, say, barbecue grilling, the U.S. Constitution or Taylor Swift.

Yep. Right now, treason is more popular on the Web than any of those topics — again, for the first time ever.

President Trump's allies are attempting to write off the email revelations as a big nothingburger, not “relevant to the Trump administration.” The search trends above suggest a big portion of the public sees it differently.