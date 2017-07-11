

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) listens to a question while speaking with the media after he and other Senate Republicans had a meeting with President Trump at the White House on June 27. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R.-Ky.) faces a tough decision on what to do with the tax increases that were put in place by the 2010 Affordable Care Act, a decision that will have major implications not only for the GOP repeal effort, but for Republicans' next major legislative push.

Last month, McConnell tried to advance a bill that would have cut future revenues by $700 billion over 10 years by eliminating a number of tax provisions in the ACA. This included a $172.2 billion cut over 10 years by repealing the “net investment tax” and another $58.6 billion by repealing the Medicare Tax Increase.

Both of those tax cuts would primarily benefit wealthier Americans. The 3.8 percent net investment tax applied to capital gains and other investments for individuals making more than $200,000 in annual income or married couples making more than $250,000.

The Medicare Tax Increase added a 0.9 percent tax increase for people in the same income threshold.

That bill faltered in the Senate, as Republican support splintered. A number of GOP lawmakers said that they should not cut taxes in a way that benefits wealthy Americans while voting on a bill that would cut benefits for the poor.

Now McConnell faces several options: