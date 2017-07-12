

A chart on the impact on jobs by the "Taylor Rule" is projected behind Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Democratic members of the House Financial Services Committee question her during the committee's hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The U.S. economy is gathering strength as consumer spending, business investment and global demand for American products rebound from a weak spell at the beginning of the year, likely warranting further gradual increases in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate, Fed Chair Janet L. Yellen told Congress Wednesday morning.

In a measured statement delivered at the beginning of two days of testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives, Yellen described an economy that appears generally strong, with continued job gains and low unemployment, but is still dogged by stubbornly low inflation.

Despite low inflation, the Fed has lifted interest rates twice this year, in March and June, bringing its benchmark rate to between 1 and 1.25 percent.

In her testimony, Yellen did not specifically address the pace of rate hikes to come, but said monetary policy remains “accommodative” — meaning interest rates are low enough to stimulate economic growth, rather than restrain it. She added that the economy’s growth would continue to warrant “gradual increases in the federal funds rate over time.”

The central bank is charged with a dual mandate of reducing unemployment and keeping inflation low and steady. With the unemployment rate at a low 4.4 percent in June, the Fed is largely thought to have accomplished the first of its goals. But inflation remains persistently below the Fed’s 2 percent annual growth target.

In her testimony, Yellen reiterated that temporary factors appear to be holding inflation back, that continued economic growth is likely to lift the inflation rate and that the committee would keep a careful eye on its path — all fixtures of her recent speeches.

Yellen described an economy in which sustained growth would likely gradually raise inflation from its current low levels. As the economy continues to grow and employers are forced to compete for good workers, they theoretically will have to lift the inflation rate by raising their wages and prices — what Yellen referred to as “tightening resource utilization.”

But she admitted there was “uncertainty about when — and how much” inflation would respond to this process.

“Ongoing job gains should continue to support the growth of incomes and, therefore, consumer spending; global economic growth should support further gains in U.S. exports; and favorable financial conditions, coupled with the prospect of continued gains in domestic and foreign spending and the ongoing recovery in drilling activity, should continue to support business investment,” Yellen said. “These developments should increase resource utilization somewhat further, thereby fostering a stronger pace of wage and price increases.”

Yellen's statement added that possible changes in U.S. government policy introduced another source of uncertainty to the economy.

A few members of the Federal Reserve had raised their economic growth estimates in response to the Trump administration’s plans to slash taxes and raise infrastructure spending, measures that were expected to boost business growth but have yet to materialize, nearly six months into Trump’s term in office.

Yet most Fed members did not incorporate such factors into their estimates, saying they would wait until they could see the actual policy. Yellen has cautioned that some measures the Trump administration is considering, like tax cuts, could boost growth, but that others, like limits on immigration and trade, may reduce it.

The testimony gives little new information on the Fed’s plan to gradually reduce its massive $4.5 trillion balance sheet of securities it purchased following the financial crisis to boost liquidity in the economy.

Yellen reiterated that the Fed would reinvest a portion of these securities that exceed gradually rising caps, and that the central bank would begin the program later this year. The Fed would be prepared to start purchasing securities again if the economy turns downward, she said.

Yellen said the Fed’s balance sheet would ultimately be left at a level that is smaller than currently but larger than before the financial crisis — a possible point of objection for House Republicans who have heavily criticized the Fed’s interference in credit markets.

Yellen also used the statement to caution against a congressional push for the Federal Reserve to set interest rates in accordance with mathematical formulas that consider the unemployment rate and economic growth. House Financial Services Committee Chair Jeb Hensarling has been among those advocating that the Fed use such monetary policy rules to determine the interest rate.

In a four-page section in the accompanying 57-page report the Fed submitted to Congress, the central bank laid out the case for consulting these rules for guidance, but not using as a prescription.

“The small number of variables involved in policy rules makes them easy to use. However, the U.S. economy is highly complex, and these rules, by their very nature, do not capture that complexity,” the report read.

