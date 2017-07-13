

President Trump greets Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), left, as House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), right, prepares top join them at the White House on June 6. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Republicans have revised their proposal health-care bill to preserve some of Obamacare's taxes on the wealthy, a reversal from an earlier draft that would have scrapped those fees.

The revised Republican bill to dismantle the Affordable Care Act restores special taxes on the wealthy and health insurance executives — aspects of Obamacare that are widely detested on the right and would have been eliminated by previous versions of the GOP legislation.

Republicans on the Senate Budget Committee posted the revised bill online Thursday morning. The new version would keep an existing Obamacare surcharge on salaries for individual taxpayers with annual incomes over $200,000 ($250,000 for married couples) — a tax that an earlier version of the bill would have repealed.

Republicans made a similar change on Obamacare's surtax on income from certain investments for such high-earning taxpayers and households, with the new version of the bill now keeping those taxes after the previous iteration called for their repeal. The new version of the bill also keeps in place a provision that prevents insurance companies from writing off compensation they pay their executives.

Under health-care legislation the House passed in May, all three taxes would be repealed.

The tax on investments is most important for the federal government's bottom line. Repealing this tax would have eliminated $172 billion in revenue over a decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office and Joint Committee on Taxation, the nonpartisan agencies that lawmakers rely on for information on revenue and spending.

While Republicans are maintaining the tax, they are not taking action to improve it. Independent experts have identified a serious loophole in the provision that is allowing many wealthy Americans to avoid the tax and may be part of the reason that the JCT recently revised its estimates for the revenue generated by the tax downward by roughly a quarter.

The tax on the salaries of the rich is more modest, amounting to about $59 million over 10 years. Finally, Republicans' decision to restore the special penalty for executive compensation in the insurance sector is largely symbolic.

Repealing the tax would eliminate only about $500 million in revenue over a decade, and doing so would allow insurance companies to write off compensation for their executives that apply to other companies. Democrats initially incorporated the provision in Obamacare to address criticisms from the left that the law amounted to a giveaway for the private sector, especially the insurance industry.

The future of the taxes is unclear, as even if the newest version of the bill goes through the Senate — where passage is not guaranteed, given GOP infighting — it would still have to be reconciled with the House bill.

Republicans would also have another chance to repeal the taxes if they followed through on their planned overhaul of the tax system. Repealing the taxes at that time would help them to duck the charge from Democrats that they are reducing taxes for the rich at the same time that they are eliminating benefits for the poor and the middle class, Bill Hoagland, a veteran GOP congressional aide and a former insurance executive, told The Washington Post earlier this week.

“It’s much easier at that point,” Hoagland said. “Then it becomes part of a bigger issue.”