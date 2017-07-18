

In this Dec. 15, 2015, file photo, a Chipotle Mexican Grill employee prepares food, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

A Chipotle franchise in Sterling, Virginia temporarily closed this morning after receiving multiple reports from customers who said they got sick after eating at the restaurant.

The reports -- which were collected on the crowd-sourced early-warning site “I Was Poisoned” -- describe severe vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pains contracted in the hours after eating at the Chipotle Mexican Grill in the Regal Center on Davenport Road.

Chipotle’s stock immediately plummeted six percent, raising specters of the string of foodborne illness outbreaks that devastated the Denver-based chain in 2015. The restaurant suffered repeat outbreaks of E. coli, salmonella and norovirus in a six-month period, forcing it to take the extraordinary step of temporarily closing more than 2,000 locations in February 2016 to conduct employee food-safety training.

Chipotle has spent the months since then attempting to convince fleeing customers that its food is safe.

In a statement, Chipotle’s executive director of food safety, Jim Marsden, said the company has notified local health officials to resolve the situation, and believes the store will reopen later today.

“The reported symptoms are consistent with norovirus,” Marsden said. “Norovirus does not come from our food supply, and it is safe to eat at Chipotle.”

This story will be updated as more information is available.