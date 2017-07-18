

President Trump has lunch with services members at White House on July 18. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

President Trump's extensive Twitter history — 35,300 tweets and counting, stretching back to 2009 — virtually guarantees that there's a past tweet to serve as an ironic exclamation point for just about any moment of the Trump presidency.

It happens so often that there's a running Internet joke that Trump is actually “a time traveler sent to warn us about himself.”

But at no point in Trump's tenure has the president found himself contradicted so much by his own prior tweets as the (perhaps) final implosion of his Obamacare repeal aspirations, which he made a major issue in his campaign. The bill's failure in the Senate has caused Trump to make the kinds of arguments he's criticized in the past. To wit:

On leadership and responsibility

Trump in 2017: “Let Obamacare fail... I'm not going to own it.”

Trump in 2013:

Leadership: Whatever happens, you're responsible. If it doesn't happen, you're responsible. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2013

On partisan obstruction

Trump in 2017: “With only a very small majority, the Republicans in the House & Senate need more victories next year since Dems totally obstruct, no votes!”

Trump in 2012:

Obama's complaints about Republicans stopping his agenda are BS since he had full control for two years. He can never take responsibility. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2012

On promptness

Trump in 2017: “Eventually we're going to get something done.”

Trump in 2016:

We will immediately repeal and replace ObamaCare - and nobody can do that like me. We will save $'s and have much better healthcare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2016

On the filibuster

Trump in 2017: “The Senate must go to a 51 vote majority instead of current 60 votes. Even parts of full Repeal need 60. 8 Dems control Senate. Crazy!”

Trump in 2013:

Thomas Jefferson wrote the Senate filibuster rule. Harry Reid & Obama killed it yesterday. Rule was in effect for over 200 years. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2013

On making deals with Democrats

Trump in July 2017: “It would be nice to have Democrat support but really they're obstructionists.”

Trump in March 2017:

The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds - not long. Do not worry, we are in very good shape! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

On winning

Trump in 2017: “We haven't had a victory on healthcare. I'm disappointed.”

Trump in 2016: