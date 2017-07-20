

Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson, right, attend a signing ceremony of an agreement between state-controlled Russian oil company Rosneft and Exxon Mobil corporation in 2012. At left is the CEO of Rosneft OAO, Igor Sechin. (AP Photo/RIA-Novosti)

The Treasury Department on Thursday said it was fining ExxonMobil $2 million for violating sanctions against Russia by entering into banned business agreements while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson led the company.

Treasury said the improper business dealings came in May 2014, shortly after the U.S. government had sanctioned numerous Russian business executives and companies as part of its response to Russia’s support for violent separatists in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea.

Treasury officials said one of the Russian executives who was under sanctions at the time was Igor Sechin, 57, president of Rosneft OAO, an energy company partially owned by the Russian government. Rosneft is one of the world’s largest oil companies, and Sechin is a former senior adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin. When Treasury sanctioned Sechin in 2014, it wrote that he “has shown utter loyalty to Vladimir Putin — a key component to his current standing.”

ExxonMobil entered into a business arrangement with him two weeks after the Treasury Department said U.S. companies could no longer do business with him.

In assessing the $2 million fine, Treasury said of the ExxonMobil that “the presidents of its U.S. subsidiaries dealt in services of an individual whose property and interests in property were blocked” by the U.S. government, referring to Sechin.

ExxonMobil, in a statement, called the Treasury Department’s fine “fundamentally unfair” and said that it was following “clear guidance from the White House and Treasury Department” at the time. Just hours after the Treasury Department announced the $2 million fine, ExxonMobil filed a lawsuit against the Treasury Department, seeking to have a court block the fine, declare that ExxonMobil did not violate the sanctions, and say that Treasury's findings against the company were "unlawful."

In filing the legal complaint, ExxonMobil named Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as a defendant. The case has the unusual distinction of pitting the past corporate behavior of one cabinet member - Tillerson - against the enforcement authority of another cabinet member - Mnuchin.

ExxonMobil argued that Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which imposes sanctions, was “trying to retroactively enforce a new interpretation of an executive order that is inconsistent with the explicit and unambiguous guidance from the White House and Treasury issued before the relevant conduct and still publicly available today.”

But the Treasury Department said “ExxonMobil demonstrated reckless disregard for” the sanctions. It also said the company’s “senior-most executives knew of Sechin's status” and that the company “caused significant harm to the Ukraine-related sanctions” by engaging in the business agreement with Sechin. It doesn’t say whether Tillerson played any role in the business deal or had any involvement, however.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said neither Tillerson nor anyone at the State Department had anything to do with the Treasury decision.

"The secretary recused himself," she said. "He is living up to the ethical commitments he agreed to when he became secretary of state."

A Treasury spokesman said it did not confer with Tillerson as part of its deliberations. A representative at Rosneft did not respond to a request for comment.

Treasury had instituted the sanctions against Sechin on April 28, 2014, when it said “transactions by U.S. persons or within the United States involving the individuals and entities designated today are generally prohibited.”

Treasury alleges ExxonMobil signed the documents with Sechin two weeks later.

A few weeks after that, speaking at a corporate event in Dallas, Tillerson told reporters that the sanctions had not had any impact on ExxonMobil's relationship with Rosneft.

"There has been no impact on any of our business activities in Russia to this point, nor has there been any discernible impact on the relationship" with Rosneft, Tillerson said at the time, according to the Associated Press. "The organizations continue to work business as usual."

ExxonMobil didn’t deny that it entered into the business agreement with Sechin, but it says that guidance from the Obama administration at the time allowed such an arrangement. In 2014, the Obama administration did not sanction Rosneft, the energy company, but it did sanction Sechin, who led the company.

President Trump selected Tillerson to serve as his first secretary of state, even though the two appeared to have little history together. Tillerson faced scrutiny from lawmakers in both parties because of his close ties to Putin and past business dealings in Russia, but he was confirmed for the cabinet position by a 56-to-43 vote. In 2013, Tillerson won an award from the Russian government called the “Order of Friendship” after signing deals with Rosneft that began a drilling program in the Arctic’s Kara Sea.

Adam Smith, a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and former Treasury Department, said Thursday's fine appeared to be one of the first ever handed out by the U.S. government as part of the Ukraine-related sanctions. He said there has long been confusion from companies about whether they could enter into business dealings with people who were under sanctions if the business agreement pertained to a company - such as Rosneft - and not someone's personal financial holdings.

ExxonMobil on Thursday said there were several instances during the Obama administration when U.S. officials said the sanctions were against Sechin in his individual capacity and not against the company. Smith said the Treasury Department was clarifying in its new fine against ExxonMobil that this is not the case.

"They are putting a marker down that says that which you thought was the case was not the case," Smith said.

ExxonMobil earned $7.8 billion last year, and the $2 million fine represents less than 1 percent of that income.