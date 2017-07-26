

Attorney General Jeff Sessions appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee. European Pressphoto Agency/Michael Reynolds

“I’m very disappointed in Jeff Sessions,” President Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday afternoon. Coming atop mean presidential tweets, a Boy Scout Jamboree snub and indications of no-confidence from presidential advisers, the remarks add fuel to the fire of speculation over whether Sessions's days as U.S. attorney general are numbered.

You'll recall that Trump remains incensed that Sessions recused himself from the Justice Department probe into Russian interference with the 2016 election. If Session were to resign or be fired (still a big “if” at this point), his tenure would be among the shortest ever for a U.S. attorney general. As of Wednesday, Sessions has spent 167 days as attorney general. Were he to leave office today, he would be the third-shortest-serving attorney general in history.

Seventeen days ago Sessions's tenure surpassed that of Elliot Richardson, the Nixon appointee who famously resigned rather than fire Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox under Nixon's orders. Richardson was in office for 150 days. The only attorney general to serve for a shorter period of time was Edwin Stanton, who held on to the position for 75 days at the end of James Buchanan's sole presidential term.

Just 10 out of the nation's 84 attorneys general served for less than a year, according to a recent tally by University of Minnesota political scientist Eric Ostermeier. Sessions would be the 11th. He needs to hold on to his office until August 20 to surpass the next attorney general on the list, John Crittenden, who was appointed during William Henry Harrison's month-long presidential term.

Seven out of those 10 served their short terms during the 19th century. By contrast, two of the three longest-serving attorneys general — Eric H. Holder Jr. (six-plus years) and Janet Reno (nearly eight years) — held office in recent decades.

But in terms of longevity, both Holder and Reno lag well behind the ninth Attorney General, William Wirt, who spent well over 11 years in the office in the early 1800s, as he served under both James Monroe and John Quincy Adams.

In order for Sessions to take the longevity crown from Wirt, he would have to stay in office until at least 2028, a feat that seems unlikely given that the White House has told Agence France-Presse to expect a decision “soon” on whether Sessions will stay on.

If he does leave, however, Sessions will have plenty of company. Sean Spicer's recently ended tenure as White House press secretary is also among history's shortest, and Michael Flynn recently set the record for shortest-serving national security adviser with just 24 days under his belt.

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling about growing rifts between Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and national security adviser H.R. McMaster.