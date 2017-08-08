

A kit with naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan, is displayed at the South Jersey AIDS Alliance in Atlantic City on Feb. 19, 2014. (Mel Evans/AP)

President Trump on Tuesday held a briefing on the opiate crisis with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at his private New Jersey golf club. After that meeting, Secretary Price told reporters that the White House would not be making a declaration of national emergency on opioids, as Trump's hand-picked commission on opiates urgently recommended several weeks ago.

"We believe that at this point that the resources that we need or the focus that we need to bring to bear on the opioid crisis at this point can be addressed without the declaration of emergency," Secretary Price said. Instead, Price said his department was still "talking about what should be done" and working on "a strategy that includes making certain that we have the resources necessary for prevention and treatment and recovery."

He added, however, that all options including a declaration of emergency were still on the table.

The opiate commission, chaired by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, wrote that its “first and most urgent recommendation” was for the president to “declare a national emergency under either the Public Health Service Act or the Stafford Act.”

Such a declaration would “empower your cabinet to take bold steps and would force Congress to focus on funding and empowering the Executive Branch even further to deal with this loss of life,” the commission wrote.

President Trump has repeatedly promised to fight the opioid addiction crisis with a two-pronged strategy: A border wall to stop drugs from entering the U.S., and community-based programs to help addicts. (Peter Stevenson/The Washington Post)

From a strictly practical standpoint any emergency declaration would have two main effects, according to Keith Humphreys, an addiction specialist at Stanford University (and frequent Wonkblog contributor) who worked in the federal Office of National Drug Control Policy under President Barack Obama.

“First, it lets states and localities that are designated disaster zones to access money in the federal Disaster Relief Fund, just like they could if they had a tornado or hurricane,” Humphreys said. States and cities would be able to request disaster zone declarations from the White House, which would enable them to use federal funds for drug treatment, overdose-reversal medication and more.

“Second, declaring an emergency allows temporary waivers of many rules regarding federal programs,” Humphreys said. “For example, currently Medicaid can't reimburse drug treatment in large residential facilities (16 or more beds). That could be waived in an emergency.”

Humphreys points out that Congress could have addressed any of these issues legislatively in recent years, and it could have allocated billions in funding for the opioid crisis as well. But, he said, “the reality is that they have spent this entire year trying to cut spending on the opioid epidemic” via drastic cuts to Medicaid contained within the various GOP-supported Obamacare repeal bills that nearly became law.

In 2016 Congress did approve $1 billion in funding over two years for state grants to fight the opiate epidemic as part of the 21st Century Cures Act. But the epidemic shows no sign of relenting. The latest federal estimates released this week suggest the pace of drug overdose deaths accelerated last year.

The government released new data Tuesday, Aug. 8 that confirms the widely held belief that the opioid epidemic worsened in 2016 despite stepped-up efforts by public health authorities. Here are the latest numbers surrounding the crisis. (Monica Akhtar/The Washington Post)

Groups advocating for a public health-centered approach to the epidemic are worried about what powers an emergency declaration would grant an administration with a fondness for “tough on crime” law enforcement tactics.

“We need to be cautious about the intentions of this administration,” said Grant Smith of the Drug Policy Alliance. “An emergency declaration can be used for good. It can help free up federal resources, help prioritize responses by the federal gov, help give the administration leverage to request legislation from Congress.”

On the other hand, Smith said, “all of those things I just mentioned could be used to further the war on drugs. It could give the administration leverage to push for new sentencing legislation. Or legislation that enhances [drug] penalties or law enforcement response. It could give [Attorney General Jeff] Sessions more leverage to push the agenda that he has been pushing.”

With the release of the opiate commission report in July, the Trump administration finds itself at something of a crossroads on how it deals with the opiate crisis. The White House could pursue the law enforcement-centric approach favored by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, involving more mandatory minimum sentencing, expanded use of asset forfeiture to target suspected criminals, and the construction of a Mexican border wall.

Or, the White House could pivot to the more public health-oriented approach outlined in the opiate commission's recommendations, involving expanded drug treatment options and increasing the availability of anti-overdose drugs.

The briefing today offered little clarity on which direction the administration plans to pursue.