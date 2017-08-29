North Korea shot a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday morning, a provocation coming directly on the heels of a three-missile test on Saturday.

If it seems like these launches are happening all the time now, there's a good reason for that. The country has dramatically escalated its missile test operations since 2014, according to a database maintained by the Center for Nonproliferation Studies and the Nuclear Threat Initiative, groups that work to reduce nuclear proliferation.

“North Korea is testing its missiles faster than I can update the page,” said Shea Cotton, a research associate at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies who maintains the database.

For a launch to be included in the tally, it must involve a missile “capable of delivering a payload of at least 500 kilograms a distance of 300 kilometers,” Cotton said. After a test launch, it can sometimes take several days for analysts to determine whether the launched involved one or more of these larger missiles or smaller artillery rockets that aren't tracked in the database.

The chart above, derived primarily from the Center for Nonproliferation Studies and the Nuclear Threat Initiative data, tells the story. Current ruler Kim Jong Un has overseen a surge in missile testing following his ascension in 2011. In 2017 alone, for instance, North Korea has conducted at least 18 missile tests. That's more than the 16 tests conducted during the entire 17-year reign of his father, Kim Jong Il.

In the past four years, North Korea has launched nearly twice as many missiles (76) as it did in the three preceding decades (39).

The reliability of the missiles has significantly improved since the first year of testing in 1984, when half of the launches failed. There were no failures among the 25 launches conducted in 2012 and 2013. While there have been more failed launches in recent years, the Center for Nonproliferation Studies says this is mostly due to the development and testing of new missile models, such as the Pukkuksong and the Hwasong series missiles, some of which are theoretically capable of striking the continental United States.

Just as significant as the number and type of missiles launched, according to the Center for Nonproliferation Studies, is the rapid increase in the number of launch sites. Kim Jong Un's predecessors conducted missile tests at just two sites each, according to the Center for Nonproliferation Studies. But under Kim, missiles have been launched from at least 17 sites across the country.

“Launches are now conducted all over North Korea rather than exclusively at conventional test sites,” the Center for Nonproliferation Studies writes. “The strategic importance of this shift is immense.” The group's analysts believe that the country is launching missiles from numerous locations in order to give its military forces, deployed across the country, experience in handling the weapons in the event of a conflict.

“The changes in North Korea’s testing behavior are consistent with an increasingly capable and dangerous long-range ballistic missile program,” according to the group's analysis. “Although North Korea’s missile program originated with a few, often disparaged tests in an isolated corner of the country, it has evolved into an arsenal of delivery systems capable of deploying a credible nuclear threat.”

In response to yesterday's missile launch over Japan, President Trump said in a statement that “all options are on the table.”