The budget deficit for the year ending Sept. 30 is expected to be $693 billion, or 3.6 percent of the U.S. gross domestic product. That’s up from the 2016 deficit of $603 billion, which was 3.2 percent of GDP.

The budget deficit’s most recent peak was in 2009, when it hit $1.4 trillion, or 9.8 percent of GDP, which was driven by a drop in revenue and a spike in spending caused by the financial crisis.

The U.S. government traditionally runs a deficit, as policymakers spend more money than they bring in through revenue. But continually running a deficit adds to the government’s ballooning debt.

Republicans clashed repeatedly with President Barack Obama over the budget, vowing to eliminate the budget deficit over 10 years.

Obama and Republicans did reach a number of spending agreements that either capped or slowed the rate of spending, but President Trump vowed to accelerate these changes when he campaigned for office. He promised, among other things, to eliminate the U.S. government’s $20 trillion debt by the time he left office, something leaders in neither party believe is possible. (His advisers have since backed away from that pledge).

Since taking office, the Trump administration has done little to cut the deficit, and expected moves in the next few months by the White House and the Republican Party would widen the deficit, at least in the near term.

Trump and top advisers have said that their plan to push sweeping tax cuts would lead to a drop in revenue, at least in the first few years (budget analysts believe the drop would last much longer than a few years). They have said that major tax cuts would boost economic growth, which would eventually lead to a surge in new revenue once companies use freed-up cash to invest and spend more money. Trump has said that such a short-term deficit shortfall would be necessary to “prime the pump” for future growth.

The White House and congressional leaders are also discussing a major rescue package to respond to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. They are not discussing — at least yet — offsetting any of this new money with cuts in other parts of the budget, which means that the emergency spending meant to rebuild Southeast Texas would also widen the deficit.

The Congressional Budget Office believes the U.S. government is about to enter a period of steadily worsening budget pressures, caused by an aging population and rising health-care costs. This will continue to widen the deficit and — unless Congress changes tax or spending policy — raise the national debt.

The U.S. government has borrowed so much money to offset these annual deficits that it is projected to pay $270 billion in interest on the debt this year. And the CBO projects that the U.S. government will pay close to $540 billion in interest on its debt in 2022.

Two of the biggest parts of the budget are Social Security ($939 billion in 2017) and Medicare ($701 billion in 2017), but Trump has promised not to cut those programs. He has also vowed to boost military spending, which is one of the federal government’s other big budget items.

That means the Trump administration is relying, at least for now, on a big surge in economic growth to shrink the budget deficit. A surge in revenue could make the deficit problem less acute, but it isn’t always so simple. Despite the economic growth recorded this year, budget analysts have been perplexed by a lower-than-expected level of tax receipts. Corporate tax receipts are essentially flat compared with the same period in 2016, despite the large profits that major companies are reporting.

If new tax revenue isn’t coming in, and more money continues to go out, the deficit strains will not go away.