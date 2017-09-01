The federal government is scheduled to release its report on August job growth and unemployment Friday, an important indicator of the overall health of the U.S. economy after two months of strong growth.

Analysts and market watchers expect federal economists to report that about 200,000 new jobs were created in August, with the unemployment rate remaining at 4.3 percent — a 16-year low.

Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at Glassdoor, which tracks employment data, said the United States appears to be inching toward full employment, but the sheer volume of vacant positions could stall further progress.

“It’s becoming harder and harder for employers to fill open jobs,” Chamberlain said. “If new people aren’t joining in, it will get harder for the economy to keep generating 200,000 or more jobs per month.”

The August report won’t include any effects from Hurricane Harvey, as the collection of the data used for the report was completed before the storm struck. Economists expect an initial uptick in joblessness in the area, because of destroyed buildings, cars and roads.

“Offices are closed,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Businesses can’t reopen. Power is a problem. Folks can’t get to work.”

Zandi projects that “tens of thousands of jobs” could be affected, a large number on a local scale but not enough to make a major difference in the national job situation. The rain-battered areas in Texas could see the start of an economic rebound in September, as construction workers and plumbers, for example, start rebuilding what's been broken.

Nationally, economists expect August to continue a historic, 98-month-long string of consecutive months of job growth.

Signs of improvement have characterized this summer: July’s burst of new jobs (209,000) followed June’s surge (222,000). The stock markets have soared to record highs.

And about a month ago, the country reached a recovery milestone, regaining the same employment level it had before the recession hit about 10 years earlier, accounting for changes in population. (The nation regained its pre-downturn number of jobs in April 2014.)

Although President Trump has taken credit for this increasingly rosy climate, average monthly jobs gains this year, which now sit at 184,000, are essentially unchanged from last year’s figure (187,000).

“Overwhelmingly, the trend in employment is a long-term phenomenon,” said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US in New York. “Very little of this has to do with Mr. Trump or Trump policies.”

For individual workers, however, some economic trends have been less positive.

Workers on average have not seen significant increases in their average hourly wages, surprising economists who had expected the relative lack of unemployed workers to prompt companies to start paying their employees more. Average hourly wages rose 2.5 percent from July 2016 to July 2017, up to $26.36.

Workers are working more hours — particularly in the health-care field — as employers try to keep up with rising demand.

The jobs report, which is released by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics, comes from two separate surveys. One, which produces the widely used figure of employment growth, comes from a survey of employers. The second, which is used to calculate the unemployment rate, comes from a survey of households.