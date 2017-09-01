

A woman holds up a signs in support of the Obama administration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, during an August immigration reform rally at the White House in Washington. After months of delays, President Donald Trump is expected to decide soon on the fate of so called “dreamers” who were brought into the country illegally as children as he faces a looming court deadline and is digging in on appeals to his base. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Hundreds of business executives -- from Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon and other companies -- are calling upon President Trump to preserve an Obama-era program that allows children brought to the United States illegally to live and work without punishment.

The national coalition on Thursday petitioned Trump to rethink his plans to scrap the five-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as early as Friday.

Doing so would imperil the economy and jeopardize the futures of nearly 800,000 young people, known as “dreamers” — 97 percent of whom are in school or in the workforce, they wrote.

At least 72 percent of the top 25 Fortune 500 companies count DACA recipients among their employees, the letter said.

[Trump wants to emulate Canada's immigration system. Here's why it won't work.]

“Dreamers are vital to the future of our companies and our economy,” the executives wrote. “With them, we grow and create jobs. They are part of why we will continue to have a global competitive advantage.”

They have already submitted to extensive background checks. They pay income taxes. Without them, the economy would lose $460.3 billion from the national GDP and $24.6 billion in Social Security and Medicare tax contributions, the letter said.

A young woman, who was brought to the U.S. as a teenager, overstayed her visa to get an education. Now she worries what will happen if President Trump repeals DACA. (Whitney Shefte/The Washington Post)

The letter, organized by Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's FWD.us and signed by leaders of nearly 400 other companies, also urged Congress to pass legislation that would provide a permanent fix for the young undocumented immigrants.

Among the signatories: business magnate Warren Buffett, fashion designer Diane von Furstenburg, Tim Cook of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon (who owns The Washington Post), Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook, and Meg Whitman of Hewlett-Packard. The companies represent a diverse array of industries, including tech, health care, hospitality, manufacturing and real estate. Marriott International and Starbucks signed. So did General Motors and Crate and Barrel.

"It's a testament to the broad support everywhere," said Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us. "It’s the right thing to do for these hardworking young folks who are Americans in every sense except their immigration paperwork status."

Multiple polls have shown that about two-thirds of Americans, including Republicans and Trump supporters, favor protecting "dreamers" in some form.

Trump has signaled his willingness to eliminate the legal protection for these immigrants, but so far has not taken the steps to do so. He has both promised to end the deferred-action program on his first day of office — calling it an unconstitutional abuse of executive authority — as well as vowed to “show great heart” to “these incredible kids.”

Although initially against DACA, President Trump has signaled this group could be spared from deportation. (Claritza Jimenez/The Washington Post)

If Trump ends the program, the young immigrants would no longer be able to obtain work permits and may be deported.

Zuckerberg, who co-founded FWD.us, wrote a separate post Thursday night urging the government to protect “dreamers.”

[He had a college scholarship but was deported. Now the former soccer star must build a life in El Savador.]

“These young people represent the future of our country and our economy,” Zuckerberg wrote.

At Microsoft, at least 27 employees are beneficiaries of DACA, said Brad Smith, Microsoft president and chief legal officer, in a blog post. They are software engineers, finance professionals, and retail and sales associates. Ending the program, he said, would be a “step backwards for our entire nation.”

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella wrote in his own post that “smart immigration can help our economic growth and global competitiveness” in addition to creating more jobs for Americans.

Microsoft, Nadella said, “will always stand for diversity and economic opportunity for everyone.”

Silicon Valley leaders have grown accustomed to challenging Trump’s immigration policies, given the tech industries' large reliance on immigrant and foreign workers. They have criticized his promise to crack down on H-1B visas for high-skilled foreign workers and opposed his ban on entry to citizens of six Muslim-majority countries.

Read more:

Here is the official résumé of the person Trump put in charge of federal housing in New York

A white man called her kids the n-word. Facebook stopped her from sharing it.