

Republican senators at the Capitol on Tuesday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The Senate is having yet another go at repealing Obamacare, this time via legislation known as the Cassidy-Graham proposal. The bill was on life support Friday after Sen. John McCain signaled he would oppose the bill, lengthening the already long odds for its passage.

Among other things, the bill would remove protections for preexisting conditions, make deep cuts to Medicaid and end the Affordable Care Act's tax credits and cost-sharing subsidies.

The net result, according to a Brookings Institution analysis released Friday? Thirty-two million more people uninsured by 2027, relative to the current baseline.

One factor in the bill's apparent (although not yet certain) demise: Cassidy-Graham has mobilized nearly the entire American health-care community in opposition. Dozens of national advocacy groups representing patients, doctors, insurers and hospitals have issued strongly worded condemnations of the proposal.

The American Medical Association warns it violates doctors' oath to “first do no harm.” Kaiser Permanente says that any changes to health-care law should “increase access to high-quality, affordable care and coverage for as many people as possible” and that “the Cassidy-Graham bill does not meet any of those tests.”

In the view of the American Hospital Association, “this proposal would erode key protections for patients and consumers and does nothing to stabilize the insurance market now or in the long term.” The American Heart Association, March of Dimes and 14 other patient and provider groups urged the Senate to “oppose this legislation.”

Strikingly, The Washington Post was unable to identify any medical associations that support the measure. Some antiabortion groups, such as the March for Life and National Right to Life, do support the bill, but they are not primarily medical or health-care-oriented in focus. If you know of any such groups that support the measure, please drop me a line.

We've gathered statements by dozens of medical groups below. For inclusion in the list, the groups have to have a medical focus, representing patients, providers, insurers or hospitals. The groups also have to have a national focus; because of the sheer number, including state-level medical groups or affiliates of national organizations would be difficult.

This list is almost certainly incomplete, given the huge universe of advocacy groups focusing their efforts on conditions that sometimes affect only small numbers of people. But it gives a sense of the breadth and depth of the medical community's opposition to Republicans' latest attempt to repeal Obamacare.