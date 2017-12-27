

-This April 13, 2014 file photo shows the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington. Tuesday, April 15, is the federal tax filing deadline for most Americans. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that taxpayers could prepay their 2018 property taxes only if they have already received a tax assessment from their local government and they make payment by the end of the year.

The announcement both clarifies who can prepay property taxes but also threatens to create confusion in state and localities across the country where taxpayers have been rushing all week to prepay property taxes after President Trump signed into law a new Republican tax bill before Christmas.

The tax legislation limits the value of the state and local tax deduction to $10,000 and bans prepayment of local and state income taxes. But it left vague whether people could prepay their property taxes.

That has set off a scramble among taxpayers to see if they could pay those taxes this year and added them as a deduction when they pay their 2017 federal taxes in April 2018.

For individuals who have received tax assessments from their municipal governments, the IRS guidance should prove comforting. But for those who have already paid estimated property taxes and did not already have an assessment for 2018 from their local officials, the decision could prove confounding.

“If the property tax was assessed for this year, and payment is still not due until next year -- you can still make that payment early and it will be deductible,” said Bradley Heim, a professor at Indiana University who worked in the Treasury Department's Office of Tax Analysis under President George W. Bush.

States and localities will have to interpret the guidance for their residence and make clear what they will do should people need payments reversed.

Critics say that the last-minute confusion underscores the haste with which Republicans passed their tax bill, which was done in record time for such a significant piece of legislation. Other hiccups could come along in coming weeks as the IRS releases guidance on many other facets of the tax bill, the largest overhaul of federal tax law in three decades.

“This is not the way to do legislation that will massively impact the entire economy. It sets off a flurry of action from people trying to save money and they act as rash as the legislators who pushed this thing through,” said Philip Hackney, a tax expert at Louisiana State University.

Despite the IRS’ clarification, questions remain over exactly what a municipality could do to allow its residents to qualify for the federal tax exemption. Counties across the country have widely different rules for assessing property taxes, and nobody has data on exactly how many have already done so for 2018, according to Andy Grewal, a tax expert at the University of Iowa.

The variation across the country may make it difficult for the IRS to enforce its ruling, tax experts said. With just a handful of days until the New Year, many lawmakers may now try to hastily issuing their 2018 assessments to comply with the IRS’s guidelines.

“They only have a couple days, but if they want to protect their taxpayers they could change the assessment date of taxes,” Grenwal said. “But retroactively changing the assessment date that would raise some thorny legal questions.”

For instance, municipalities are supposed to consult local law before issuing the year’s property taxes, but may not be able to do so this time in the rush to meet the new deadline.

Failing to do so might give the IRS some standing to reject those claims, but it’s not clear that the IRS would issue an unusual and cumbersome denial of thousands of taxpayers’ deductions.

“It would have to be a mass denial to everyone in the county who took that deduction, but that seems awfully administratively difficult to accomplish,” Heim said. “It’s really difficult to guess what will happen if folks don’t follow this ruling.”