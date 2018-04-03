

Top White House adviser Peter Navarro says it’s a good time to buy U.S. stocks. On Monday evening, after the Dow closed down more than 450 points and tech stocks nose-dived, Navarro encouraged Americans to “buy on the dips.”

“The smart money is certainly going to buy on the dips here because the economy is as strong as an ox,” Navarro said on CNBC. Navarro is director of the White House National Trade Council and a key player in shaping Trump’s trade policy.

His comments are the latest attempt by the Trump administration to talk up the stock market, a highly unusual practice for any White House that could come back to haunt the president if markets don’t rebound. The Dow Jones industrial average, the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index and the Nasdaq composite index are all in the red for 2018, meaning most investors are losing money so far this year, although the market is still up since Trump’s election.

“The market is reacting in a way which does not comport with the strength, the unbelievable strength of President Trump’s economy,” Navarro said.

Wall Street traders say the pullback is largely being driven by fears of a trade war with China, concerns about the technology industry and Trump’s tweets about going after Amazon. But Navarro said that investors just need to “relax” and that fears of a trade war, especially with China, are overblown.

Presidents and their staff typically refrain from commenting on the stock market because it is so volatile and a leader who cheers the upswings can get blamed for a downturn. The market is also a poor gauge of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Only about half of Americans have any money invested in the stock market, and as a recent years have demonstrated, Wall Street can thrive even when wages for most Americans stagnate.

“It’s ill advised for presidents and their staff to spend a lot of energy and time commenting on the market,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global strategist at Invesco. “The market can turn on them.”

America is in the midst of the second-longest bull market in U.S. history, with stocks rising overall since March of 2009. While there have been some modest pullbacks and plateaus along the way, stocks have mostly kept up a steady climb. Many on Wall Street don’t think the bull market is likely to end anytime soon, but they also note that stocks are no longer cheap. Many strategists are telling their clients to diversify and look for opportunities outside of U.S. stocks.

There are also concerns that a president and his top team shouldn’t be trying to look like they are influencing the markets in a capitalist country. There was uproar in January when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin implied a weaker dollar could be good for U.S. trade, deviating from a long-standing tradition of treasury secretaries saying they support a strong U.S. dollar and that they don’t comment on short-term fluctuations.

Trump tweeted about the stock market more than 60 times from January 2017 to January 2018, repeatedly celebrating the gains as evidence he is “making American great again.” But the president has barely commented on stocks in recent weeks as the declines got uglier and the markets fell into official “correction” territory, a 10 percent drop from their record highs in January.

Trump’s last tweet about the markets was a week ago, when he cheered the “great news” of a positive Monday for stocks. Before that, he had not tweeted about the market since Feb. 7, leading some of his critics to chide that if Trump was going to take credit for the upswings in the market, he had to own the dips as well.

The Trump administration is not the first to tell Americans it might not be a bad idea to buy stocks. President Barack Obama advised people to purchase stocks in early 2009. His timing turned out to be eerily correct: The stock market bottomed about a week later, and the long bull market began. At the time, Obama was criticized for the remark, especially since so many Americans had lost money in the markets and were losing their homes and jobs. He and his top staffers rarely said anything about the markets after that.

“What you’re now seeing is profit and earning ratios are starting to get to the point where buying stocks is a potentially good deal if you’ve got a long-term perspective on it,” Obama said on March 3, 2009.

Navarro defended Trump’s trade policies Monday, saying the president’s push to reduce the trade deficit “will add thousands of jobs to this economy and bring in foreign investment.” While few are willing to say Trump's tariffs on steel, aluminum and various Chinese imports are likely to be good for the economy, many do think what’s happened so far is just a small trade spat that won’t have much impact on the overall economy unless there is a lot more escalation on both sides.

“Navarro is a lightning rod. He’s controversial-type guy, but I think he’s right here,” said Tim Anderson, a trader on the New York Stock Exchange floor and managing director of MND Partners. “We’re a long way from a trade war here … I see this as a trade skirmish.”

The overall U.S. economy looks healthy, with growth picking up and unemployment at the lowest level since 2000. Profits at many companies are also rising, many traders say, but the market is priced for a Goldilocks scenario of a lot more growth without any negative disruptions. But investors have started to get antsy about all the uncertainty with Trump’s tariffs and how quickly the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

“Investors seem willing to overlook policy uncertainty and evidence of some economic softening if earnings deliver as promised,” said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise. “But if they disappoint, stocks could come under renewed pressure and we may have already seen the high for the year in stocks,”

Earnings are expected to grow over 17 percent in the first quarter, Joy notes. That would be the highest since 2011, a year when the economy was climbing out of the Great Recession and there was a large bounce-back.

For now, Wall Street is wary of all the uncertainty coming from the White House.

“You don’t know what the final trade negotiation deal is going to be with China, and you don’t know to what degree NAFTA is going to be renegotiated,” Anderson said. “The market can handle bad news, but it just really hates uncertainty.”