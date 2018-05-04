

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

One of the hardest parts of the Federal Reserve's job is that being predictable is good when things are bad, but bad when things are good.

The reason this is so tricky is that it isn't just a matter of telling how well the economy is doing at any given moment but, rather, how well it's doing because the Fed is being clear about its intentions. Which is to say that the economy might look as if it can handle higher interest rates than people are expecting only as long as they aren't, well, expecting them. Once the Fed introduces uncertainty about them, however, that might be more than enough to derail things. The question, then, is what to do about an economy that's both strong and fragile. Like, say, one where unemployment is at a 17-year low but the labor market is still struggling to escape the 10-year shadow of one of the worst recessions in living memory.

Which brings us to the Fed's latest decision. It was just about the least surprising thing possible that it didn't raise rates at its meeting on Wednesday. Not only wasn't there a strong case to do so, but, perhaps equally important from the Fed's point of view, there also wasn't a news conference scheduled for afterward. The Fed, you see, now has two types of meetings: ones where it just puts out a statement, and others where the Fed chair goes on TV to answer questions about it. This wouldn't matter except that the Fed thinks it does. It doesn't want to do anything unless it can go on CNBC to hold the market's hand and tell them that everything will still be all right. Indeed, the Fed has had 10 non-press-conference meetings since it started this hiking cycle at the end of 2015, and it hasn't raised rates at one of them.

The result is that Wall Street knows there'll be two to four rate hikes a year, and they'll happen in either March, June, September or December.

Now, if this predictability isn't a problem yet, it could be soon. Why is that? Well, when the Fed tells us what it's going to do, that eliminates one source of risk — specifically, that interest rates will get a lot higher than expected — and so gives us the confidence to take more risk ourselves. That, as we've said before, is a good thing when the economy is falling apart and people have every reason to just hunker down with their cash. But the opposite can be true when things are going well, especially if they have been for a while.

There's a fine line, after all, between being calm about the dangers you face and being complacent about them. Think about it like this: The longer things have been going well, the harder it is to imagine that they won't, and the more certain you feel about the future, and the more willing you are to take bigger and bigger risks. Put these together, and you can see why economist Hyman Minsky famously said that stability is destabilizing. People become more scared of missing out than losing out (hello, bitcoin, or mortgage-backed securities, or tech IPOs, or ...) and start making much more irresponsible bets with much more irresponsible amounts of debt. Eventually, this reaches a point where the most reckless person's gains can't keep up with their interest payments, and they go bust, at which point prices fall enough that the next-most-reckless person also falls behind, and so on, and so on.

That's a pretty good description of what happened when the housing bubble popped, and it's why the Fed should try not to telegraph its intentions so much. But that, of course, is the very definition of something that's easier said than done. Former treasury secretary Timothy Geithner, for one, has written how he grappled with these same issues during his time as the New York Fed chief in the mid-2000s. Back then, the Fed was also hiking rates at an entirely predictable pace — 0.25 percentage points a meeting — which, while far from the only factor, certainly contributed to the mania in the housing market. Geithner, though, agreed with then-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan that it was hard to justify hurting the economy then by raising rates more than markets expected just to prevent possible damage at a future date.

It's the predictability trap: an economy that can only do well as long as interest rates go up at just a steady pace. Now, the good news is that there isn't anywhere near the level of craziness today that there was 10 or 15 years ago. But the bad news is that that's no guarantee about tomorrow. It's just one quote from one money manager, but the fact that anyone thinks we might now be at a point where “the rules of economic cycles no longer apply,” as Axios's Dan Primack reported the other day, is the kind of anecdote you would expect at the beginning of Michael Lewis's book on the next crash.

At the very least, the Fed should think about adding news conferences to all its meetings. And at the most, maybe it should scrap its interest rate projections for now. Make us guess at least a little.

It might save the economy a lot.