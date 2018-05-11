

In this 2009 photo, three combines harvest winter wheat on a farm near Roggen, Colo. (Ed Andrieski/AP)

Speaking this week with NPR's Morning Edition, White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly said undocumented immigrants are “overwhelmingly rural people” who would not “easily assimilate into the United States, into our modern society.”

Kelly also cited immigrants' education levels, English-language ability and general workplace skills as potential barriers to assimilation. But the choice of “rural” as a detriment for integration into modern society is an odd one, given that it applies to nearly 1 in 5 current residents of the United States.

As of the 2010 Census, 19.3 percent of the U.S. population resided in a rural area, which the census defines as any area that is not "urban." The census uses a number of criteria to define “urban,” but in practice population density typically acts as a cutoff: More than 1,000 people per square mile is urban, while anything less than that is rural.

Here's what that looks like from a geographical perspective: the dark blue regions are the country's urban areas. Everything else is rural.

While rural places account for 19.3 percent of the population, they make up 97 percent of the country's land area. Geographically speaking, the country is “overwhelmingly rural.” And in several states, including politically important ones, the rural population is much higher than 19 percent.

In North Carolina, a third of the population lives in rural areas, according to the census. In Iowa it's closer to 36 percent. In four states — Mississippi, West Virginia, Vermont and Maine — more than half of the population is classified as rural.

The United States was founded as a rural nation. In 1790, for instance, 95 percent of the population resided in rural areas. That percentage has steadily shrunk over the decades, but you don't have to go back very far to find a time when a much higher percentage of the population lived in rural areas.

In 1990, for instance, nearly a quarter of the population was rural. In 1960, a time within living memory for many Americans, it was closer to one third. Just 100 years ago, more than half of Americans lived in rural areas.

More broadly, rurality remains a central part of American identity — wide-open spaces, amber waves of grain, mom and apple pie — in ways that population figures don't fully capture. In many quarters of the national political conversation, rural America still gets conflated with “real America.” And in very concrete terms, rural voters wield greatly disproportionate influence in the U.S. Senate.

Many of those rural voters were key to President Trump's electoral college victory, making it all the more strange for a top White House aide to use “rural” as a disparaging term.