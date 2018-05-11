

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

He promised to bring back “law and order.” He said the investigation into him was a “witch hunt.” And he pressured the Federal Reserve to tailor its policies to his political needs rather than to help the economy.

I'm talking, of course, about President Richard M. Nixon. Who'd you think? While it's true that President Trump has, at times, echoed his disgraced predecessor's rhetoric to an uncomfortable degree, it isn't the case that he's tried to turn the Fed into just another arm of his reelection campaign.

Well, at least not yet.

It might only be a matter of time until he does, though, according to one of the people Trump interviewed for the Fed's top job.

Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor and onetime Trump short-lister to lead the central bank, told Politico that Trump did not appear to care about the Fed's independence — and wanted to know exactly what Warsh would do with interest rates.

The idea that Trump would have wanted to know exactly what Warsh would have done with interest rates certainly is in keeping with Trump's own strongly stated preference for them to stay low. Which is to say that current Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell could very well find himself on the receiving end of not only some very mean tweets but also perhaps some behind-the-scenes attempts at arm-twisting if he raises rates more than Trump wants — especially if he does it in 2020 when Trump is running for a second term.

Now, there's a very simple reason the Fed is supposed to be independent: Interest-rate decisions that are good for the president in the short term might be bad for the economy in the long term. After all, political scientist Alan Abramowitz has found that one of the most important factors in how well an incumbent does is how fast the economy is growing in the second quarter of an election year. There'd be a temptation, then, for a president to try to goose growth by cutting rates, even if inflation was so high that they should be getting raised.

This isn't a hypothetical. It's history. Nixon, you see, was convinced that the relatively shallow recession the Fed induced in 1960 cost him that year's election against John F. Kennedy, and he wasn't about to let that happen again. Not when he didn't believe there were any limits on his power, least of all from what he derisively called “the myth of the autonomous Fed.” Indeed, as we now know from his tapes, Nixon spent the year leading up to the 1972 election privately pressuring then-Fed Chair Arthur Burns to cut rates. He also publicly planted stories — falsely saying Burns had asked for a raise when he had actually offered to take a pay cut, and then leaking details about plans to expand the size of the Fed Board so that Burns wouldn't be able to control it — to try to make sure he went along.

To Burns's discredit, he caved. And the predictable result of cutting rates at the same time that the economy was already growing pretty fast was much higher inflation, which, because of the combination of the oil shocks and the Fed's own timidity, would end up lasting a decade.

It's been the same kind of story, only worse, in places like Argentina and Venezuela, where central banks have slavishly done their presidents' bidding. In these more extreme cases, inflation has gotten into the thousands, as their officials who are ostensibly charged with maintaining price stability have instead concerned themselves with printing as much money as the government needs to pay its bills.

It's no surprise, then, that economists have found that independent central banks tend to produce lower and less volatile inflation. It's easier to do your job when you're allowed to. Not that Trump seems aware of this. He seems to assume that the Fed protects presidents the same way he thinks the attorney general should. That, at least, is what he accused then-Fed Chair Janet L. Yellen of doing during the campaign — saying she should be “ashamed” for being “obviously political and just doing what Obama wants her to”— before deciding that he liked her when he took office. This was always nonsense, but it's nonsense that shows you how he thinks about these things: the same way Nixon did.

This time, though, the Fed has a leader who looks like he'll stand up for its independence. He might need to.