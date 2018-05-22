A student walked into Santa Fe High School outside Galveston, Texas on Friday and began shooting his classmates, murdering eight students and two teachers. 

The horrific shooting comes at a time of increased focus on gun policy issues nationwide, brought to the forefront by survivors of another school shooting in Parkland, Fla., just three months ago.

Following that shooting, a group of student survivors laid out a policy agenda consisting of five items intended to help reduce the toll of American gun violence. Those items include:

1. Dedicated funding for the CDC to research gun violence
2. Strengthening the ATF's ability to track and record gun sales
3. Universal background checks for gun purchases
4. A ban on magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition
5. A ban on assault weapons, including a registration or buyback program for these weapons already in circulation

Before the Santa Fe shooting, The Washington Post contacted the office of every U.S. representative, multiple times if necessary, to gauge their support or opposition to the proposals, which have yet to be codified into a single bill. We found that while many Democrats were eager to support the proposals, most Republicans did not seem to want to engage on the issue, as evidenced by the high rate of nonresponse among Republican members.

Just 12 percent of the House Republican delegation — 29 out of 237 members — responded to repeated Post attempts, via multiple emails and phone calls, to seek comment on the issue. Most of those who did respond offered forceful statements of opposition to the proposals.

“One more law won’t stop mentally ill or hostile people from killing others,” said Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.). “We need to educate our people about the reality of this and not pass more useless laws or stomp on people’s right to self defense and other civil rights.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) struck a similar tone. “I am a staunch supporter of citizen’s right to protect themselves — no law abiding citizen’s Second Amendment rights should be infringed.”

By contrast, more than three-quarters of the House Democratic delegation responded to Post inquiries, with nearly all of them affirming their support for the Parkland proposals in full.

“I strongly support the Second Amendment and the rights of responsible gun owners; however, there is no reason for civilians to possess these weapons of war that are being used in a number of these mass shootings,” said Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.)

“I support these students. I support their proposals,” said Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.). “They remind me of my generation of students and young people in the 1960s.”

Notably, all four Democratic House leaders — Leader Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.), Whip Steny H. Hoyer (D.-Md.), Assistant Leader James E. Clyburn (D.-S.C.) and Caucus Chairman James Crowley (D.-N.Y.) — said they support the Parkland students' gun policy agenda. That's a striking reversal from just two years ago, when House Democratic leadership balked at pursuing somewhat controversial gun control policies such as a renewed assault weapons ban.

All told, 181 lawmakers, representing 42 percent of the 430 seats currently occupied, responded to The Post's request for comment. But what about the other 58 percent?

Given The Post's extensive efforts to contact every lawmaker, nonresponse may be its own type of response: a deliberate refusal to engage on the issue. It's telling that the overwhelming majority — 84 percent — of non-respondents were Republicans. Given congressional Republicans' consistent opposition to tighter restrictions on gun ownership during the past decade, this may not be surprising.

But a number of Democrats declined to respond as well. Notable Democratic non-respondents include Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas (currently hoping to unseat Republican Senator Ted Cruz) and Rep. Collin C. Peterson of Minnesota, who holds the most Republican-leaning district of any Democratic congressman, according to the Cook Political Report. The Post again contacted O'Rourke's office after Friday's school shooting but did not get any reply.

The students from Parkland have successfully pushed for tighter gun regulations in a number of states and localities since February, when a student came to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and 17 students and educators.

But on a nationwide level, the responses and non-responses from House members suggest the Parkland students' agenda, if wrapped into a single bill, would not pass. Indeed, it would be unlikely to even get a vote under GOP control, as party leaders rarely bring up legislation that lacks support from their own majority.

Below is a list of lawmakers' positions on the Parkland agenda. It will be updated if more lawmakers respond or change their stance.

Jump to:

Supporters
Partial supporters
Opponents
Did not respond

Jeffrey Stein contributed to this report.

Representatives supporting the Parkland gun policy agenda

Representative Party State District Support? Comments
Adams, Alma D N.C. 12th Yes
Aguilar, Pete D Calif. 31st Yes
Barragan, Nanette Diaz D Calif. 44th Yes
Bass, Karen D Calif. 37th Yes
Beatty, Joyce D Ohio 3rd Yes
Bera, Ami D Calif. 7th Yes
Beyer, Donald D VA 8th Yes
Blumenauer, Earl D Ore. 3rd Yes
Bonamici, Suzanne D Ore. 1st Yes I thank the students from Parkland, from Oregon, and from around the country who are saying without equivocation that gun violence is unacceptable. Congress can and must work together to keep our children and our communities safe.
Boyle, Brendan D Pa. 13th Yes
Brady, Robert A. D Pa. 1st Yes
Brown, Anthony G. D MD 4th Yes
Brownley, Julia D Calif. 26th Yes
Capuano, Michael E. D MA 7th Yes
Carbajal, Salud O. D Calif. 24th Yes
Cardenas, Tony D Calif. 29th Yes
Carson, Andre D Ind. 7th Yes
Cartwright, Matthew D Pa. 17th Yes
Castro, Joaquin D Tex. 20th Yes
Chu, Judy D Calif. 27th Yes
Cicilline, David N. D R.I. 1st Yes
Clark, Katherine M. D MA 5th Yes Young people are inspiring the country with their demand for action to end gun violence and Washington must respond.
Clarke, Yvette D. D N.Y. 9th Yes
Clay Jr., William “Lacy” D Mo. 1st Yes
Clyburn, James E. D S.C. 6th Yes
Cohen, Steve D Tenn. 9th Yes
Connolly, Gerald E. D VA 11th Yes
Cooper, Jim D Tenn. 5th Yes
Courtney, Joe D Conn. 2nd Yes
Crist, Charlie D Fla. 13th Yes
Crowley, Joseph D N.Y. 14th Yes
Cummings, Elijah E. D MD 7th Yes
Davis, Susan A. D Calif. 53rd Yes
DeGette, Diana D Colo. 1st Yes As a lawyer, legislator and long-time public servant, I respect the rights that collectors, hunters, sportsmen and others have under the Second Amendment. Common-sense gun safety legislation will let Americans preserve those rights while at the same time stopping the senseless slaughter of innocent people.
Delaney, John K. D MD 6th Yes
DeLauro, Rosa L. D Conn. 3rd Yes
DelBene, Suzan K. D Wash. 1st Yes
Demings, Val Butler D Fla. 10th Yes
DeSaulnier, Mark D Calif. 11th Yes
Deutch, Theodore E. D Fla. 21st Yes
Doggett, Lloyd D Tex. 35th Yes
Doyle, Michael F. D Pa. 14th Yes
Engel, Eliot D N.Y. 16th Yes
Eshoo, Anna. G. D Calif. 18th Yes
Espaillat, Adriano D N.Y. 13th Yes It's time for a common sense solution to America's gun problem, and the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida have really stepped up to address one of the most pressing issues affecting communities around the nation.
Esty, Elizabeth H. D Conn. 5th Yes
Evans, Dwight D Pa. 2nd Yes
Foster, Bill D Ill. 11th Yes
Frankel, Lois D Fla. 22nd Yes
Gabbard, Tulsi D Hawaii 2nd Yes
Gallego, Ruben D Ariz. 7th Yes
Garamendi, John D Calif. 3rd Yes
Gomez, Jimmy D Calif. 34th Yes
Gutierrez, Luis D Ill. 4th Yes
Hanabusa, Colleen D Hawaii 1st Yes
Hastings, Alcee L. D Fla. 20th Yes The Marjory Stoneman Douglas students have turned their grief into action and have undeniably propelled the gun control debate forward in our country. Their platform is sensible and should win the support of every responsible gun owner in America.
Heck, Denny D Wash. 10th Yes
Higgins, Brian D N.Y. 26th Yes
Himes, James A. D Conn. 4th Yes
Hoyer, Steny H. D MD 5th Yes
Huffman, Jared D Calif. 2nd Yes
Jackson Lee, Sheila D Tex. 18th Yes
Jayapal, Pramila D Wash. 7th Yes
Jeffries, Hakeem S. D N.Y. 8th Yes
Johnson, Henry C. “Hank” Jr. D Ga. 4th Yes
Kaptur, Marcy D Ohio 9th Yes
Keating, William R. D MA 9th Yes
Kelly, Robin L. D Ill. 2nd Yes
Kennedy III, Joseph P. D MA 4th Yes
Khanna, Ro D Calif. 17th Yes
Kildee, Daniel D Mich. 5th Yes
Kilmer, Derek D Wash. 6th Yes
King, Pete R N.Y. 2nd Yes
Krishnamoorthi, Raja D Ill. 8th Yes
Kuster, Ann D N.H. 2nd Yes
Langevin, James R. D R.I. 2nd Yes
Larsen, Rick D Wash. 2nd Yes
Larson, John B. D Conn. 1st Yes
Lawrence, Brenda L. D Mich. 14th Yes
Lee, Barbara D Calif. 13th Yes
Levin, Sander M. D Mich. 9th Yes
Lewis, John D Ga. 5th Yes I support these students. I support their proposals. ... They remind me of my generation of students and young people in the 1960s.
Lieu, Ted D Calif. 33rd Yes
Lipinski, Daniel D Ill. 3rd Yes
Lofgren, Zoe D Calif. 19th Yes
Lowenthal, Alan S. D Calif. 47th Yes
Lowey, Nita M. D N.Y. 17th Yes
Lujan, Ben Ray D N.M. 3rd Yes I’ve heard the voices of students and survivors across the country and I agree with them: never again. I support commonsense measures to ensure that our children no longer go to school — or a library, movie theater, or concert — scared for their safety.
Lujan Grisham, Michelle D N.M. 1st Yes I stand with students all across the country who are doing everything they can to make their schools and communities safer places to live and learn.  Everyone has the fundamental right to live free from the threat of gun violence in their communities, and I am inspired by their advocacy.
Lynch, Stephen F. D MA 8th Yes
Maloney, Carolyn B. D N.Y. 12th Yes
Maloney, Sean Patrick D N.Y. 18th Yes
Matsui, Doris O. D Calif. 6th Yes
McCollum, Betty D Minn. 4th Yes
McEachin, A. Donald D VA 4th Yes I was proud to stand with the Parkland students at the March and will continue to work with them to bring about much-needed change. I hear their outcry and deeply want to give the students and all of us what we want — a safer America.
McGovern, James P. D MA 2nd Yes
McNerney, Jerry D Calif. 9th Yes
Meeks, Gregory W. D N.Y. 5th Yes
Meng, Grace D N.Y. 6th Yes
Moore, Gwen D Wis. 4th Yes
Moulton, Seth D MA 6th Yes
Murphy, Stephanie D Fla. 7th Yes
Nadler, Jerrold D N.Y. 10th Yes There is no one legislative action that would prevent every shooting injury or death, but there is a range of sensible measures that we should consider without delay. I join those demanding immediate adoption of meaningful legislation to prevent gun violence.
Nolan, Richard M. D Minn. 8th Yes
Norcross, Donald D N.J. 1st Yes
Panetta, Jimmy D Calif. 20th Yes
Pascrell, Bill Jr. D N.J. 9th Yes
Payne, Donald M. Jr. D N.J. 10th Yes
Pelosi, Nancy D Calif. 12th Yes
Perlmutter, Ed D Colo. 7th Yes
Peters, Scott H. D Calif. 52nd Yes I strongly support the Second Amendment and the rights of responsible gun owners; however, there is no reason for civilians to possess these weapons of war that are being used in a number of these mass shootings.
Pingree, Chellie D Maine 1st Yes
Pocan, Mark D Wis. 2nd Yes
Price, David E. D N.C. 4th Yes
Quigley, Mike D Ill. 5th Yes
Raskin, Jamie D MD 8th Yes
Rice, Kathleen M. D N.Y. 4th Yes
Richmond, Cedric L. D La. 2nd Yes
Rochester, Lisa D Ore. 3rd Yes
Ros-Lehtinen, Ileana R Fla. 17th Yes
Rosen, Jacky D Nev. 3rd Yes
Roybal-Allard, Lucille D Calif. 40th Yes
Ruiz, Raul D Calif. 36th Yes
Ruppersberger, C.A. “Dutch” D MD 2nd Yes
Rush, Bobby L. D Ill. 1st Yes
Ryan, Tim D Ohio 13th Yes
Sanchez, Linda T. D Calif. 38th Yes
Sarbanes, John P. D MD 3rd Yes
Schakowsky, Janice D. D Ill. 9th Yes
Schiff, Adam B. D Calif. 28th Yes
Schneider, Bradley Scott D Ill. 10th Yes
Scott, Robert C. “Bobby” D VA 3rd Yes
Serrano, Jose E. D N.Y. 15th Yes
Smith, Adam D Wash. 9th Yes
Soto, Darren D Fla. 9th Yes
Speier, Jackie D Calif. 14th Yes
Suozzi, Thomas D N.Y. 3rd Yes
Swalwell, Eric D Calif. 15th Yes
Takano, Mark D Calif. 41st Yes
Thompson, Mike D Calif. 5th Yes
Tonko, Paul D N.Y. 20th Yes
Torres, Norma J. D Calif. 35th Yes
Tsongas, Niki D MA 3rd Yes
Vargas, Juan D Calif. 51st Yes
Velazquez, Nydia M. D N.Y. 7th Yes
Walz, Timothy J. D Minn. 1st Yes
Wasserman Schultz, Debbie D Fla. 23rd Yes
Waters, Maxine D Calif. 43rd Yes
Watson Coleman, Bonnie D N.J. 12th Yes
Welch, Peter D Vt. At-Large Yes
Wilson, Frederica S. D Fla. 24th Yes
Yarmuth, John A. D Ky. 3rd Yes

Representatives supporting some of the Parkland gun policy agenda

Representative Party State District Support? Comments
Lamb, Conor D Pa. 18th Some As a matter of practical reality and urgency, I believe we need to unite behind bills we can pass right now.  I support universal background checks, evidence-based research, and more aggressive gun trafficking investigations and prosecutions.
Palazzo, Steven M. R Miss. 4th Some
Curtis, John R Utah 3rd Some
Rooney, Francis R Fla. 19th Some

Representatives opposing or declining to support the Parkland gun policy agenda

Representative Party State District Support? Comments
Abraham, Ralph R La. 5th No
Amodei, Mark R Nev. 2nd No
Barletta, Lou R Pa. 11th No
Brat, Dave R VA 7th No
Bridenstine, Jim R Okla. 1st No
Cheney, Liz R Wyo. At-large No
Comstock, Barbara R VA 10th No
Correa, J. Luis D Calif. 46th No
Cramer, Kevin R N.D. At-large No We must continue to protect the rights of law-abiding gun owners while doing a better job of keeping guns away from people who shouldn't have them.
Diaz-Balart, Mario R Fla. 25th No
Frelinghuysen, Rodney P. R N.J. 11th No
Gosar, Paul A. R Ariz. 4th No One more law won't stop mentally ill or hostile people from killing others. We need to educate our people about the reality of this and not pass more useless laws or stomp on people's right to self defense and other civil rights.
Gowdy, Trey R S.C. 4th No
Granger, Kay R Tex. 12th No
Lamborn, Doug R Colo. 5th No I believe that the right to bear arms is one of our nation's most fundamental and vital protections. The Second Amendment rights of Americans are non-negotiable and are not open to infringement.
Massie, Thomas R Ky. 4th No
McClintock, Tom R Calif. 4th No
Norman, Ralph R S.C. 5th No I am a staunch supporter of citizen's right to protect themselves — no law abiding citizen's Second Amendment rights should be infringed.
Pittenger, Robert R N.C. 9th No While well intended, the legislation does not reflect good policy solutions and restricts the gun rights of law abiding citizens
Reed, Tom R N.Y. 23rd No Knee-jerk reactions like banning firearms might make some feel good and create a false sense of security, but is not fair to our law-abiding citizens and endangers our Second Amendment rights to which  I remain firmly committed.
Reichert, David G. R Wash. 8th No
Rohrabacher, Dana R Calif. 48th No
Ryan, Paul D. R Wis. 1st No
Scalise, Steve R La. 1st No
Walorski, Jackie R Ind. 2nd No I will carefully consider any legislation that comes before the House to ensure existing laws are fully enforced, address gaps in our mental health system, and protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans.

Representatives who did not respond

Representative Party State District Support? Comments
Aderholt, Robert B. R Ala. 4th Did not respond
Allen, Rick R Ga. 12th Did not respond
Amash, Justin R Mich. 3rd Did not respond
Arrington, Jodey R Tex. 19th Did not respond
Babin, Brian R Tex. 36th Did not respond
Bacon, Don R Neb. 2nd Did not respond
Banks, Jim R Ind. 3rd Did not respond
Barr, Andy R Ky. 6th Did not respond
Barton, Joe R Tex. 6th Did not respond
Bergman, Jack R Mich. 1st Did not respond
Biggs, Andy R Ariz. 5th Did not respond
Bilirakis, Gus R Fla. 12th Did not respond
Bishop, Mike R Mich. 8th Did not respond
Bishop, Rob R Utah 1st Did not respond
Bishop, Sanford D. D Ga. 2nd Did not respond
Black, Diane R Tenn. 6th Did not respond
Blackburn, Marsha R Tenn. 7th Did not respond
Blum, Rod R Iowa 1st Did not respond
Bost, Mike R Ill. 12th Did not respond
Brady, Kevin R Tex. 8th Did not respond
Brooks, Mo R Ala. 5th Did not respond
Brooks, Susan W. R Ind. 5th Did not respond
Buchanan, Vern R Fla. 16th Did not respond
Buck, Ken R Colo. 4th Did not respond
Bucshon, Larry R Ind. 8th Did not respond
Budd, Ted R N.C. 13th Did not respond
Burgess, Michael C. R Tex. 26th Did not respond
Bustos, Cheri D Ill. 17th Did not respond
Butterfield, G.K. D N.C. 1st Did not respond
Byrne, Bradley R Ala. 1st Did not respond
Calvert, Ken R Calif. 42nd Did not respond
Carter, Earl L. “Buddy” R Ga. 1st Did not respond
Carter, John R. R Tex. 31st Did not respond
Castor, Kathy D Fla. 14th Did not respond
Chabot, Steve R Ohio 1st Did not respond
Cleaver, Emanuel D Mo. 5th Did not respond
Coffman, Mike R Colo. 6th Did not respond
Cole, Tom R Okla. 4th Did not respond
Collins, Chris R N.Y. 27th Did not respond
Collins, Doug R Ga. 9th Did not respond
Comer, James R Ky. 1st Did not respond
Conaway, K. Michael R Tex. 11th Did not respond
Cook, Paul R Calif. 8th Did not respond
Costa, Jim D Calif. 16th Did not respond
Costello, Ryan A. R Pa. 6th Did not respond
Crawford, Eric A. “Rick” R Ark. 1st Did not respond
Cuellar, Henry D Tex. 28th Did not respond
Culberson, John Abney R Tex. 7th Did not respond
Curbelo, Carlos R Fla. 26th Did not respond
Davidson, Warren R Ohio 8th Did not respond
Davis, Danny K. D Ill. 7th Did not respond
Davis, Rodney R Ill. 13th Did not respond
DeFazio, Peter A. D Ore. 4th Did not respond
Denham, Jeff R Calif. 10th Did not respond
Dent, Charles W. R Pa. 15th Did not respond
DeSantis, Ron R Fla. 6th Did not respond
DesJarlais, Scott R Tenn. 4th Did not respond
Dingell, Debbie D Mich. 12th Did not respond
Donovan, Daniel M. Jr. R N.Y. 11th Did not respond
Duffy, Sean. P R Wis. 7th Did not respond
Duncan, Jeff R S.C. 3rd Did not respond
Duncan, John J. Jr. R Tenn. 2nd Did not respond
Dunn, Neal P. R Fla. 2nd Did not respond
Ellison, Keith D Minn. 5th Did not respond
Emmer, Tom R Minn. 6th Did not respond
Estes, Ron R Kan. 4th Did not respond
Faso, John J. R N.Y. 19th Did not respond
Ferguson, A. Drew R Ga. 3rd Did not respond
Fitzpatrick, Brian K. R Pa. 8th Did not respond
Fleischmann, Charles J. “Chuck” R Tenn. 3rd Did not respond
Flores, Bill R Tex. 17th Did not respond
Fortenberry, Jeff R NE 1st Did not respond
Foxx, Virginia R N.C. 5th Did not respond
Fudge, Marcia L. D Ohio 11th Did not respond
Gaetz, Matt R Fla. 1st Did not respond
Gallagher, Mike R Wis. 8th Did not respond
Garrett, Thomas A. R VA 5th Did not respond
Gianforte, Greg R Mont. At-large Did not respond
Gibbs, Bob R Ohio 7th Did not respond
Gohmert, Louie R Tex. 1st Did not respond
Gonzalez, Vincente D Tex. 15th Did not respond
Goodlatte, Bob R VA 6th Did not respond
Gottheimer, Josh D N.J. 5th Did not respond
Graves, Garret R La. 6th Did not respond
Graves, Sam R Mo. 6th Did not respond
Graves, Tom R Ga. 14th Did not respond
Green, Al D Tex. 9th Did not respond
Green, Gene D Tex. 29th Did not respond
Griffith, H. Morgan R VA 9th Did not respond
Grijalva, Raul M. D Ariz. 3rd Did not respond
Grothman, Glenn R Wis. 6th Did not respond
Guthrie, S. Brett R Ky. 2nd Did not respond
Handel, Karen R Ga. 6th Did not respond
Harper, Gregg R Miss. 3rd Did not respond
Harris, Andy R MD 1st Did not respond
Hartzler, Vicky R Mo. 4th Did not respond
Hensarling, Jeb R Tex. 5th Did not respond
Herrera Beutler, Jaime R Wash. 3rd Did not respond
Hice, Jody B. R Ga. 10th Did not respond
Higgins, Clay R La. 3rd Did not respond
Hill, J. French R Ark. 2nd Did not respond
Holding, George R N.C. 2nd Did not respond
Hollingsworth, Trey R Ind. 9th Did not respond
Hudson, Richard R N.C. 8th Did not respond
Huizenga, Bill R Mich. 2nd Did not respond
Hultgren, Randy R Ill. 14th Did not respond
Hunter, Duncan R Calif. 50th Did not respond
Hurd, Will R Tex. 23rd Did not respond
Issa, Darrell E. R Calif. 49th Did not respond
Jenkins, Evan H. R W.Va. 3rd Did not respond
Jenkins, Lynn R Kan. 2nd Did not respond
Johnson, Bill R Ohio 6th Did not respond
Johnson, Eddie Bernice D Tex. 30th Did not respond
Johnson, Mike R La. 4th Did not respond
Johnson, Sam R Tex. 3rd Did not respond
Jones, Walter B. R N.C. 3rd Did not respond
Jordan, Jim R Ohio 4th Did not respond
Joyce, David P. R Ohio 14th Did not respond
Katko, John R N.Y. 24th Did not respond
Kelly, Mike R Pa. 3rd Did not respond
Kelly, Trent R Miss. 1st Did not respond
Kihuen, Ruben D Nev. 4th Did not respond
Kind, Ron D Wis. 3rd Did not respond
King, Steve R Iowa 4th Did not respond
Kinzinger, Adam R Ill. 16th Did not respond
Knight, Stephen R Calif. 25th Did not respond
Kustoff, David R Tenn. 8th Did not respond
Labrador, Raul R. R ID 1st Did not respond
LaHood, Darin R Ill. 18th Did not respond
LaMalfa, Doug R Calif. 1st Did not respond
Lance, Leonard R N.J. 7th Did not respond
Latta, Robert E. R Ohio 5th Did not respond
Lawson, Al D Fla. 5th Did not respond
Lewis, Jason R Minn. 2nd Did not respond
LoBiondo, Frank A. R N.J. 2nd Did not respond
Loebsack, David D Iowa 2nd Did not respond
Long, Billy R Mo. 7th Did not respond
Loudermilk, Barry R Ga. 11th Did not respond
Love, Mia R Utah 4th Did not respond
Lucas, Frank D. R Okla. 3rd Did not respond
Luetkemeyer, Blaine R Mo. 3rd Did not respond
MacArthur, Thomas R N.J. 3rd Did not respond
Marchant, Kenny R Tex. 24th Did not respond
Marino, Tom R Pa. 10th Did not respond
Marshall, Roger W. R Kan. 1st Did not respond
Mast, Brian J. R Fla. 18th Did not respond
McCarthy, Kevin R Calif. 23rd Did not respond
McCaul, Michael T. R Tex. 10th Did not respond
McHenry, Patrick T. R N.C. 10th Did not respond
McKinley, David B. R W.Va. 1st Did not respond
McMorris Rodgers, Cathy R Wash. 5th Did not respond
McSally, Martha R Ariz. 2nd Did not respond
Meadows, Mark R N.C. 11th Did not respond
Meehan, Patrick R Pa. 7th Did not respond
Messer, Luke R Ind. 6th Did not respond
Mitchell, Paul R Mich. 10th Did not respond
Moolenaar, John R. R Mich. 4th Did not respond
Mooney, Alexander X. R W.Va. 2nd Did not respond
Mullin, Markwayne R Okla. 2nd Did not respond
Napolitano, Grace F. D Calif. 32nd Did not respond
Neal, Richard E. D MA 1st Did not respond
Newhouse, Dan R Wash. 4th Did not respond
Noem, Kristi L. R S.D. At-large Did not respond
Nunes, Devin R Calif. 22nd Did not respond
O'Halleran, Tom D Ariz. 1st Did not respond
O'Rourke, Beto D Tex. 16th Did not respond
Olson, Pete R Tex. 22nd Did not respond
Pallone, Frank Jr. D N.J. 6th Did not respond
Palmer, Gary J. R Ala. 6th Did not respond
Paulsen, Erik R Minn. 3rd Did not respond
Pearce, Stevan R N.M. 2nd Did not respond
Perry, Scott R Pa. 4th Did not respond
Peterson, Collin C. D Minn. 7th Did not respond
Poe, Ted R Tex. 2nd Did not respond
Poliquin, Bruce R Maine 2nd Did not respond
Polis, Jared D Colo. 2nd Did not respond
Posey, Bill R Fla. 8th Did not respond
Ratcliffe, John R Tex. 4th Did not respond
Renacci, James B. R Ohio 16th Did not respond
Rice, Tom R S.C. 7th Did not respond
Roby, Martha R Ala. 2nd Did not respond
Roe, David P. R Tenn. 1st Did not respond
Rogers, Harold R Ky. 5th Did not respond
Rogers, Mike R Ala. 3rd Did not respond
Rokita, Todd R Ind. 4th Did not respond
Rooney, Thomas J. R Fla. 17th Did not respond
Roskam, Peter J. R Ill. 6th Did not respond
Ross, Dennis A. R Fla. 15th Did not respond
Rothfus, Keith J. R Pa. 12th Did not respond
Rouzer, David R N.C. 7h Did not respond
Royce, Edward R. R Calif. 39th Did not respond
Russell, Steve R Okla. 5th Did not respond
Rutherford, John H. R Fla. 4th Did not respond
Sanford, Mark R S.C. 1st Did not respond
Schrader, Kurt D Ore. 5th Did not respond
Schweikert, David R Ariz. 6th Did not respond
Scott, Austin R Ga. 8th Did not respond
Scott, David D Ga. 13th Did not respond
Sensenbrenner, F. James Jr. R Wis. 5th Did not respond
Sessions, Pete R Tex. 32nd Did not respond
Sewell, Terri A. D Ala. 7th Did not respond
Shea-Porter, Carol D N.H. 1st Did not respond
Sherman, Brad D Calif. 30th Did not respond
Shimkus, John M. R Ill. 15th Did not respond
Shuster, Bill R Pa. 9th Did not respond
Simpson, Michael K. R ID 2nd Did not respond
Sinema, Kyrsten D Ariz. 9th Did not respond
Sires, Albio D N.J. 8th Did not respond
Smith, Adrian R NE 3rd Did not respond
Smith, Christopher H. R N.J. 4th Did not respond
Smith, Jason R Mo. 8th Did not respond
Smith, Lamar R Tex. 21st Did not respond
Smucker, Lloyd R Pa. 16th Did not respond
Stefanik, Elise R N.Y. 21st Did not respond
Stewart, Chris R Utah 2nd Did not respond
Stivers, Steve R Ohio 15th Did not respond
Taylor, Scott R VA 2nd Did not respond
Tenney, Claudia R N.Y. 22nd Did not respond
Thompson, Bennie G. D Miss. 2nd Did not respond
Thompson, Glenn R Pa. 5th Did not respond
Thornberry, Mac R Tex. 13th Did not respond
Tipton, Scott R. R Colo. 3rd Did not respond
Titus, Dina D Nev. 1st Did not respond
Trott, David A. R Mich. 11th Did not respond
Turner, Michael R. R Ohio 10th Did not respond
Upton, Fred R Mich. 6th Did not respond
Valadao, David G. R Calif. 21st Did not respond
Veasey, Marc A. D Tex. 33rd Did not respond
Vela, Filemon D Tex. 34th Did not respond
Visclosky, Peter J. D Ind. 1st Did not respond
Wagner, Ann R Mo. 2nd Did not respond
Walberg, Tim R Mich. 7th Did not respond
Walden, Greg R Ore. 2nd Did not respond
Walker, Mark R N.C. 6th Did not respond
Walters, Mimi R Calif. 45th Did not respond
Weber, Randy K. Sr. R Tex. 14th Did not respond
Webster, Daniel R Fla. 10th Did not respond
Wenstrup, Brad R. R Ohio 2nd Did not respond
Westerman, Bruce R Ark. 4th Did not respond
Williams, Roger R Tex. 25th Did not respond
Wilson, Joe R S.C. 2nd Did not respond
Wittman, Robert J. R VA 1st Did not respond
Womack, Steve R Ark. 3rd Did not respond
Woodall, Rob R Ga. 7th Did not respond
Yoder, Kevin R Kan. 3rd Did not respond
Yoho, Ted R Fla. 3rd Did not respond
Young, David R Iowa 3rd Did not respond
Young, Don R Alaska At-large Did not respond
Zeldin, Lee M. R N.Y. 1st Did not respond