A student walked into Santa Fe High School outside Galveston, Texas on Friday and began shooting his classmates, murdering eight students and two teachers.

The horrific shooting comes at a time of increased focus on gun policy issues nationwide, brought to the forefront by survivors of another school shooting in Parkland, Fla., just three months ago.

Following that shooting, a group of student survivors laid out a policy agenda consisting of five items intended to help reduce the toll of American gun violence. Those items include:

1. Dedicated funding for the CDC to research gun violence

2. Strengthening the ATF's ability to track and record gun sales

3. Universal background checks for gun purchases

4. A ban on magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition

5. A ban on assault weapons, including a registration or buyback program for these weapons already in circulation

Before the Santa Fe shooting, The Washington Post contacted the office of every U.S. representative, multiple times if necessary, to gauge their support or opposition to the proposals, which have yet to be codified into a single bill. We found that while many Democrats were eager to support the proposals, most Republicans did not seem to want to engage on the issue, as evidenced by the high rate of nonresponse among Republican members.

Just 12 percent of the House Republican delegation — 29 out of 237 members — responded to repeated Post attempts, via multiple emails and phone calls, to seek comment on the issue. Most of those who did respond offered forceful statements of opposition to the proposals.

“One more law won’t stop mentally ill or hostile people from killing others,” said Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.). “We need to educate our people about the reality of this and not pass more useless laws or stomp on people’s right to self defense and other civil rights.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) struck a similar tone. “I am a staunch supporter of citizen’s right to protect themselves — no law abiding citizen’s Second Amendment rights should be infringed.”

By contrast, more than three-quarters of the House Democratic delegation responded to Post inquiries, with nearly all of them affirming their support for the Parkland proposals in full.

“I strongly support the Second Amendment and the rights of responsible gun owners; however, there is no reason for civilians to possess these weapons of war that are being used in a number of these mass shootings,” said Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.)

“I support these students. I support their proposals,” said Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.). “They remind me of my generation of students and young people in the 1960s.”

Notably, all four Democratic House leaders — Leader Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.), Whip Steny H. Hoyer (D.-Md.), Assistant Leader James E. Clyburn (D.-S.C.) and Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley (D.-N.Y.) — said they support the Parkland students' gun policy agenda. That's a striking reversal from just two years ago, when House Democratic leadership balked at pursuing somewhat controversial gun control policies such as a renewed assault weapons ban.

All told, 187 lawmakers, representing 43 percent of the 430 seats currently occupied, have responded to The Post's request for comment. But what about the other 57 percent?

Given The Post's extensive efforts to contact every lawmaker, nonresponse may be its own type of response: a deliberate refusal to engage on the issue. It's telling that the overwhelming majority — 86 percent — of non-respondents were Republicans. Given congressional Republicans' consistent opposition to tighter restrictions on gun ownership during the past decade, this may not be surprising.

But a number of Democrats declined to respond as well. Notable Democratic non-respondents include Rep. Collin C. Peterson of Minnesota, who holds the most Republican-leaning district of any Democratic congressman, according to the Cook Political Report.

The students from Parkland have successfully pushed for tighter gun regulations in a number of states and localities since February, when a student came to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and 17 students and educators.

But on a nationwide level, the responses and non-responses from House members suggest the Parkland students' agenda, if wrapped into a single bill, would not pass. Indeed, it would be unlikely to even get a vote under GOP control, as party leaders rarely bring up legislation that lacks support from their own majority.

Below is a list of lawmakers' positions on the Parkland agenda. It will be updated as more lawmakers respond or change their stance.

Jeffrey Stein contributed to this report.



Representatives supporting the Parkland gun policy agenda

Representative Party State District Support? Comments Adams, Alma D N.C. 12th Yes Aguilar, Pete D Calif. 31st Yes Barragan, Nanette Diaz D Calif. 44th Yes Bass, Karen D Calif. 37th Yes Beatty, Joyce D Ohio 3rd Yes Bera, Ami D Calif. 7th Yes Beyer, Donald D VA 8th Yes Blumenauer, Earl D Ore. 3rd Yes Bonamici, Suzanne D Ore. 1st Yes I thank the students from Parkland, from Oregon, and from around the country who are saying without equivocation that gun violence is unacceptable. Congress can and must work together to keep our children and our communities safe. Boyle, Brendan D Pa. 13th Yes Brady, Robert A. D Pa. 1st Yes Brown, Anthony G. D MD 4th Yes Brownley, Julia D Calif. 26th Yes Capuano, Michael E. D MA 7th Yes Carbajal, Salud O. D Calif. 24th Yes Cardenas, Tony D Calif. 29th Yes Carson, Andre D Ind. 7th Yes Cartwright, Matthew D Pa. 17th Yes Castro, Joaquin D Tex. 20th Yes Chu, Judy D Calif. 27th Yes Cicilline, David N. D R.I. 1st Yes Clark, Katherine M. D MA 5th Yes Young people are inspiring the country with their demand for action to end gun violence and Washington must respond. Clarke, Yvette D. D N.Y. 9th Yes Clay Jr., William “Lacy” D Mo. 1st Yes Clyburn, James E. D S.C. 6th Yes Cohen, Steve D Tenn. 9th Yes Connolly, Gerald E. D VA 11th Yes Cooper, Jim D Tenn. 5th Yes Courtney, Joe D Conn. 2nd Yes Crist, Charlie D Fla. 13th Yes Crowley, Joseph D N.Y. 14th Yes Cummings, Elijah E. D MD 7th Yes Davis, Susan A. D Calif. 53rd Yes DeGette, Diana D Colo. 1st Yes As a lawyer, legislator and long-time public servant, I respect the rights that collectors, hunters, sportsmen and others have under the Second Amendment. Common-sense gun safety legislation will let Americans preserve those rights while at the same time stopping the senseless slaughter of innocent people. Delaney, John K. D MD 6th Yes DeLauro, Rosa L. D Conn. 3rd Yes DelBene, Suzan K. D Wash. 1st Yes Demings, Val Butler D Fla. 10th Yes DeSaulnier, Mark D Calif. 11th Yes Deutch, Theodore E. D Fla. 22nd Yes The Stoneman Douglas student-survivors have started a movement, and I’m proud to stand with them. Doggett, Lloyd D Tex. 35th Yes Doyle, Michael F. D Pa. 14th Yes Ellison, Keith D Minn. 5th Yes Engel, Eliot D N.Y. 16th Yes Eshoo, Anna. G. D Calif. 18th Yes Espaillat, Adriano D N.Y. 13th Yes It's time for a common sense solution to America's gun problem, and the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida have really stepped up to address one of the most pressing issues affecting communities around the nation. Esty, Elizabeth H. D Conn. 5th Yes Evans, Dwight D Pa. 2nd Yes Foster, Bill D Ill. 11th Yes Frankel, Lois D Fla. 21st Yes Gabbard, Tulsi D Hawaii 2nd Yes Gallego, Ruben D Ariz. 7th Yes Garamendi, John D Calif. 3rd Yes Grijalva, Raul M. D Ariz. 3rd Yes Gomez, Jimmy D Calif. 34th Yes Gottheimer, Josh D N.J. 5th Yes Gutierrez, Luis D Ill. 4th Yes Hanabusa, Colleen D Hawaii 1st Yes Hastings, Alcee L. D Fla. 20th Yes The Marjory Stoneman Douglas students have turned their grief into action and have undeniably propelled the gun control debate forward in our country. Their platform is sensible and should win the support of every responsible gun owner in America. Heck, Denny D Wash. 10th Yes Higgins, Brian D N.Y. 26th Yes Himes, James A. D Conn. 4th Yes Hoyer, Steny H. D MD 5th Yes Huffman, Jared D Calif. 2nd Yes Jackson Lee, Sheila D Tex. 18th Yes Jayapal, Pramila D Wash. 7th Yes Jeffries, Hakeem S. D N.Y. 8th Yes Johnson, Henry C. “Hank” Jr. D Ga. 4th Yes Kaptur, Marcy D Ohio 9th Yes Keating, William R. D MA 9th Yes Kelly, Robin L. D Ill. 2nd Yes Kennedy III, Joseph P. D MA 4th Yes Khanna, Ro D Calif. 17th Yes Kihuen, Ruben D Nev. 4th Yes Kildee, Daniel D Mich. 5th Yes Kilmer, Derek D Wash. 6th Yes King, Pete R N.Y. 2nd Yes Krishnamoorthi, Raja D Ill. 8th Yes Kuster, Ann D N.H. 2nd Yes Langevin, James R. D R.I. 2nd Yes Larsen, Rick D Wash. 2nd Yes Larson, John B. D Conn. 1st Yes Lawrence, Brenda L. D Mich. 14th Yes Lee, Barbara D Calif. 13th Yes Levin, Sander M. D Mich. 9th Yes Lewis, John D Ga. 5th Yes I support these students. I support their proposals. ... They remind me of my generation of students and young people in the 1960s. Lieu, Ted D Calif. 33rd Yes Lipinski, Daniel D Ill. 3rd Yes Lofgren, Zoe D Calif. 19th Yes Lowenthal, Alan S. D Calif. 47th Yes Lowey, Nita M. D N.Y. 17th Yes Lujan, Ben Ray D N.M. 3rd Yes I’ve heard the voices of students and survivors across the country and I agree with them: never again. I support commonsense measures to ensure that our children no longer go to school — or a library, movie theater, or concert — scared for their safety. Lujan Grisham, Michelle D N.M. 1st Yes I stand with students all across the country who are doing everything they can to make their schools and communities safer places to live and learn. Everyone has the fundamental right to live free from the threat of gun violence in their communities, and I am inspired by their advocacy. Lynch, Stephen F. D MA 8th Yes Maloney, Carolyn B. D N.Y. 12th Yes Maloney, Sean Patrick D N.Y. 18th Yes Matsui, Doris O. D Calif. 6th Yes McCollum, Betty D Minn. 4th Yes McEachin, A. Donald D VA 4th Yes I was proud to stand with the Parkland students at the March and will continue to work with them to bring about much-needed change. I hear their outcry and deeply want to give the students and all of us what we want — a safer America. McGovern, James P. D MA 2nd Yes McNerney, Jerry D Calif. 9th Yes Meeks, Gregory W. D N.Y. 5th Yes Meng, Grace D N.Y. 6th Yes Moore, Gwen D Wis. 4th Yes Moulton, Seth D MA 6th Yes Murphy, Stephanie D Fla. 7th Yes Nadler, Jerrold D N.Y. 10th Yes There is no one legislative action that would prevent every shooting injury or death, but there is a range of sensible measures that we should consider without delay. I join those demanding immediate adoption of meaningful legislation to prevent gun violence. Napolitano, Grace F. D Calif. 32nd Yes Nolan, Richard M. D Minn. 8th Yes Norcross, Donald D N.J. 1st Yes O'Rourke, Beto D Tex. 16th Yes Panetta, Jimmy D Calif. 20th Yes Pascrell, Bill Jr. D N.J. 9th Yes Payne, Donald M. Jr. D N.J. 10th Yes Pelosi, Nancy D Calif. 12th Yes Perlmutter, Ed D Colo. 7th Yes Peters, Scott H. D Calif. 52nd Yes I strongly support the Second Amendment and the rights of responsible gun owners; however, there is no reason for civilians to possess these weapons of war that are being used in a number of these mass shootings. Pingree, Chellie D Maine 1st Yes Pocan, Mark D Wis. 2nd Yes Price, David E. D N.C. 4th Yes Quigley, Mike D Ill. 5th Yes Raskin, Jamie D MD 8th Yes Rice, Kathleen M. D N.Y. 4th Yes Richmond, Cedric L. D La. 2nd Yes Rochester, Lisa D Del. At-large Yes Ros-Lehtinen, Ileana R Fla. 17th Yes Rosen, Jacky D Nev. 3rd Yes Roybal-Allard, Lucille D Calif. 40th Yes Ruiz, Raul D Calif. 36th Yes Ruppersberger, C.A. “Dutch” D MD 2nd Yes Rush, Bobby L. D Ill. 1st Yes Ryan, Tim D Ohio 13th Yes Sanchez, Linda T. D Calif. 38th Yes Sarbanes, John P. D MD 3rd Yes Schakowsky, Janice D. D Ill. 9th Yes Schiff, Adam B. D Calif. 28th Yes Schneider, Bradley Scott D Ill. 10th Yes Scott, Robert C. “Bobby” D VA 3rd Yes Serrano, Jose E. D N.Y. 15th Yes Smith, Adam D Wash. 9th Yes Soto, Darren D Fla. 9th Yes Speier, Jackie D Calif. 14th Yes Suozzi, Thomas D N.Y. 3rd Yes Swalwell, Eric D Calif. 15th Yes Takano, Mark D Calif. 41st Yes Thompson, Mike D Calif. 5th Yes Tonko, Paul D N.Y. 20th Yes Torres, Norma J. D Calif. 35th Yes Tsongas, Niki D MA 3rd Yes Vargas, Juan D Calif. 51st Yes Velazquez, Nydia M. D N.Y. 7th Yes Walz, Timothy J. D Minn. 1st Yes Wasserman Schultz, Debbie D Fla. 23rd Yes Waters, Maxine D Calif. 43rd Yes Watson Coleman, Bonnie D N.J. 12th Yes Welch, Peter D Vt. At-Large Yes Wilson, Frederica S. D Fla. 24th Yes Yarmuth, John A. D Ky. 3rd Yes

Representatives supporting some of the Parkland gun policy agenda

Representative Party State District Support? Comments Lamb, Conor D Pa. 18th Some As a matter of practical reality and urgency, I believe we need to unite behind bills we can pass right now. I support universal background checks, evidence-based research, and more aggressive gun trafficking investigations and prosecutions. Palazzo, Steven M. R Miss. 4th Some Curtis, John R Utah 3rd Some Rooney, Francis R Fla. 19th Some

Representatives opposing or declining to support the Parkland gun policy agenda

Representative Party State District Support? Comments Abraham, Ralph R La. 5th No Amodei, Mark R Nev. 2nd No Barletta, Lou R Pa. 11th No Brat, Dave R VA 7th No Bridenstine, Jim R Okla. 1st No Cheney, Liz R Wyo. At-large No Comstock, Barbara R VA 10th No Correa, J. Luis D Calif. 46th No Cramer, Kevin R N.D. At-large No We must continue to protect the rights of law-abiding gun owners while doing a better job of keeping guns away from people who shouldn't have them. Diaz-Balart, Mario R Fla. 25th No Frelinghuysen, Rodney P. R N.J. 11th No Gosar, Paul A. R Ariz. 4th No One more law won't stop mentally ill or hostile people from killing others. We need to educate our people about the reality of this and not pass more useless laws or stomp on people's right to self defense and other civil rights. Gowdy, Trey R S.C. 4th No Granger, Kay R Tex. 12th No Lamborn, Doug R Colo. 5th No I believe that the right to bear arms is one of our nation's most fundamental and vital protections. The Second Amendment rights of Americans are non-negotiable and are not open to infringement. Massie, Thomas R Ky. 4th No McClintock, Tom R Calif. 4th No Norman, Ralph R S.C. 5th No I am a staunch supporter of citizen's right to protect themselves — no law abiding citizen's Second Amendment rights should be infringed. Pittenger, Robert R N.C. 9th No While well intended, the legislation does not reflect good policy solutions and restricts the gun rights of law abiding citizens Reed, Tom R N.Y. 23rd No Knee-jerk reactions like banning firearms might make some feel good and create a false sense of security, but is not fair to our law-abiding citizens and endangers our Second Amendment rights to which I remain firmly committed. Reichert, David G. R Wash. 8th No Rohrabacher, Dana R Calif. 48th No Ryan, Paul D. R Wis. 1st No Scalise, Steve R La. 1st No Walorski, Jackie R Ind. 2nd No I will carefully consider any legislation that comes before the House to ensure existing laws are fully enforced, address gaps in our mental health system, and protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans.

