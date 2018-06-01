

Steelworkers return to work after a two-year idle at U.S. Steel Granite City Works in Granite City, Ill., on May 24. (Lawrence Bryant/Reuters).

U.S. companies looked set to continue their hiring spree during May, with most economists projecting a healthy pace of job gains in the range of 180,000 to 200,000 in the Labor Department's monthly jobs report Friday.

The United States' unemployment rate was expected to remain at 3.9 percent in May, a low level by historical standards. The U.S. unemployment rate has not been this low since 2000. Many economists predict it will fall even further this year, potentially dropping to 3.5 percent, which would be the lowest rate since 1969. But wage growth was projected to remain sluggish.

Blue-collar jobs have picked up in the past year as rising oil prices and the global economic rebound are driving more demand for construction and manufacturing workers.

The United States has gained 77,000 manufacturing jobs and 74,000 construction jobs from the start of the year through April. Hiring in manufacturing is off to the best start this year since 2012.

Economists predicted more blue-collar job gains in May, including the addition of about 500 jobs at U.S. Steel Granite City Works in Granite City, Ill., which the company says reopened after President Trump's steel tariffs helped bump up demand for domestic steel.

Executives at many companies complain they can't find enough workers. But the pickup in hiring this year suggests they are still adding to their head count and more people are reentering the job market after taking time off for health reasons, taking care of family or just because they didn't think there were enough opportunities for them.

Job gains have averaged 200,000 a month this year, a faster pace than last year's or that of the year before.

“This Friday’s jobs report should help confirm that the slowdown has passed and that the economy continues to be strong,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network. “This increase would suggest that, despite all of the labor supply concerns, there are still enough people available to let companies keep hiring.”

While American companies remain on a hiring spree, they continue to be reluctant to raise wages. The annual pace of wage growth in April was just 2.6 percent, a sluggish rate that is barely above inflation. Most economists predict it will move little, if at all, in May. Goldman Sachs forecast 2.6 percent wage growth for May.

Economists have been predicting that wages would start to shoot up as companies found it harder to find workers to fill openings and tried to keep star employees from leaving for other firms. While there have been occasional reports of wage increases such as a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Sacramento hiking pay from $13 to $18 an hour, the national data are still not showing much of a widespread increase in pay.

“Small and medium-sized businesses don't have the capacity to raise wages that fast,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

This economic expansion is now the second longest in modern American history, behind only the 1990s tech boom that saw widespread job and wage gains for people across the income and skills spectrum.

Unemployment for African Americans and Latinos has fallen to the lowest levels on record (the Labor Department began tracking the unemployment rates for those groups in the early 1970s), an encouraging sign. However, the rates remain well above the unemployment rate of whites.

