

President Trump walks with FEMA Administrator William “Brock” Long, second from right, and Lt. Gen. Jeff Buchanan as he tours an area affected by Hurricane Maria in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 3, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

A study released by the New England Journal of Medicine this week estimated that Hurricane Maria killed roughly 4,645 residents of Puerto Rico after making landfall Sept. 20, 2017.

That estimate would make Maria one of the deadliest natural disasters to ever strike the United States, according to a tally of disasters compiled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Only the 1900 Galveston hurricane, which killed somewhere between 6,000 and 12,000 people, and two widespread heat waves have been more deadly.

There are a number of different ways to define a “disaster.” Some tallies include disease outbreaks such as the 1918 flu, while others include man-made catastrophes such as the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks (about 3,000 deaths, per FEMA) and the 1865 Sultana steamboat explosion (roughly 2,000).

For the purposes of the chart above, we've excluded both diseases and human-caused events to focus on what are typically considered “natural” disasters.

Hurricanes alone account for four of the 10 deadly disasters on our list. In addition to the Galveston storm and Hurricane Maria, it includes the 1928 hurricane that hit Puerto Rico and Okeechobee, Fla., killing some 3,000 people. The year 1893 was particularly bad for hurricanes, with a storm that made landfall in Louisiana in October rounding out the list with roughly 2,000 dead.

Hurricane Katrina, which struck New Orleans in 2005, barely missed the top 10. More than 1,800 people died as a result of that storm, a situation aggravated by a sluggish federal response and the failure of multiple levees built to protect the iconic city.

The New England Journal of Medicine study of Hurricane Maria estimates, conservatively, that from Sept. 20 through Dec. 31, 2017, the storm killed nearly three times as many people as did Katrina in 2005. Previous studies have estimated that 1,000 to 1,200 people died between landfall Sept. 20 and the end of October. That suggests that the bulk of the 4,600-plus fatalities occurred in November and December, months after the initial crisis passed.

According to the study, those deaths resulted from “unsafe or unhealthy conditions resulting in injury, illness, or loss of necessary medical services” in the aftermath of a storm. “Interruption of medical care was the primary cause of sustained high mortality rates in the months after the hurricane,” the authors write.

The study only looked at the period up to Dec. 31, but challenging conditions have persisted long afterward. By the end of January, for instance, nearly one third of the country was still without power. That makes it possible that more hurricane-attributable fatalities have occurred well into this year.

Early in October last year, President Trump visited the island, tossed paper towel rolls to a crowd and congratulated Puerto Ricans on avoiding “a real catastrophe like Katrina.” According to the New England Journal of Medicine study, thousands of Puerto Ricans would die in the months to come.