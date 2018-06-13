The Federal Reserve hiked America's benchmark interest rate a quarter point on Wednesday to 1.75 to 2 percent, a move that will likely cause a slight increase in mortgage, credit card, auto and small business loan rates.

This hike, which was widely expected, is the Fed's second of 2018, and the central bank signaled it is likely to do two more increases by the end of this year.

The U.S. economy continues to strengthen, the Fed indicated, and it no longer needs the historically low interest rates that were put in place in the aftermath of the financial crisis to stimulate growth. Unemployment is already at 3.8 percent, the lowest since 2000, and the Fed believes it will fall to 3.6 percent by the end of the year, which would be the best rate since the 1960s.

The central bank also lifted its growth forecast to 2.8 percent this year, up a small amount from its projection of 2.7 annual growth in March. U.S. companies are hiring at a rapid pace and consumer and business spending remains healthy, the Fed noted, and core inflation is finally expected to hit the central bank's target of 2 percent this year.

“Recent data suggest that growth of household spending has picked up, while business fixed investment has continued to grow strongly,” the Fed wrote in its statement Wednesday announcing the interest rate hike. “Economic activity has been rising at a solid rate.”

This marks the highest level of interest rates in the United States since 2008, although the benchmark rate remains below the historical average.

The biggest change the Fed made Wednesday was to signal that it intends to do two more rate hikes this year, instead of just one. That puts the Fed on track for four rate hikes total in 2018, something the Fed hasn't done since 2006.

While many economists worry about a trade war harming growth, the Fed did not mention trade concerns in its statement. The central bank is an independent agency, and it has long been hesitant to weigh in on anything political.

During a news conference after the Fed released its statement, Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell, said: “The main takeaway is that the economy is doing very well. Most people who want to find jobs are finding them and unemployment and inflation are low."

Powell also said that he would hold a news conference after every Fed policy meeting beginning in January. That will enable the Fed to explain its decisions more often and in more depth, he said.

As the economy heats up, the Fed is shifting from an era where the central bank tried to stimulate the economy to one where the central bank is trying to neither help nor hurt it. It's a tricky task, experts say. If the Fed raises rates too quickly, it's likely to cause businesses and consumers to close their wallets and the economy to slowdown or even fall into a recession. But if the Fed raises rates too slowly, that's also problematic since inflation could jump, an equally alarming scenario for markets and businesses.

For now, the Fed is trying to carefully move to that Goldilocks point by signaling it's taking rates higher at a slow, but steady pace. The Fed's statement said monetary policy “remains accommodative,” but the central bank scrapped a paragraph that used to appear at the end of its statements saying rates will be low “for some time.”

“We don't want to declare victory," Powell said during the news conference. "We want to make sure inflation stays near our 2 percent longer-run goal on a sustained basis."

“Ultimately,” said John Ryding, co-founder of RDQ Economics, "the Fed is signaling that at some point it expects policy to have to become modestly restrictive.”

