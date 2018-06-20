

Surgeon Atul Gawande speaks in New York City in 2014. (Brad Barket/Getty Images for the New Yorker)

Renowned surgeon and best-selling author Atul Gawande will lead a major new company aimed at reducing health-care costs, a joint venture by Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway.

The company, which will be based in Boston, was announced in January with a mission to use technology to make health care more transparent, affordable and simple for the companies' more than 1 million employees.

Gawande, a Harvard physician and writer for the New Yorker magazine, has written on issues at the core of American health care, including why it is so expensive and how to improve end-of-life care. He will take charge July 9.

“I have devoted my public health career to building scalable solutions for better health care delivery that are saving lives, reducing suffering, and eliminating wasteful spending both in the U.S. and across the world,” Gawande said in a statement. “Now I have the backing of these remarkable organizations to pursue this mission with even greater impact for more than a million people, and in doing so incubate better models of care for all.”

The companies have released few details about the new venture but it will be independent and “free from profit-making incentives and constraints,” the companies said in a statement.

The three chief executives who partnered on the endeavor — Jeffrey P. Bezos of Amazon, Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway and Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase — are some of the best known business leaders in the United States. Their focus on containing employee health-care costs has attracted widespread attention and hope — as well as skepticism about whether they will be able to achieve something truly disruptive.

“As employers and as leaders, addressing health care is one of the most important things we can do for our employees and their families, as well as for the communities where we all work and live,” Dimon said in a statement.

“We said at the outset that the degree of difficulty is high and success is going to require an expert’s knowledge, a beginner’s mind, and a long-term orientation,” Bezos said in a statement.

(Bezos owns The Washington Post.)