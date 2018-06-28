

Bystanders react to a display showing the U.S.-Brazilian exchange rate. (Ricardo Moraes/Reuters)

Are you an emerging market that's wondering whether your currency is going to be the next to fall?

Well, if so, here's a handy checklist to help you figure that out. Have you been borrowing a lot of dollars recently? Or relying on short-term debt that can leave the country at the macroeconomic equivalent of a moment's notice? Or is your government either too strong, too weak or of otherwise questionable competence? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you should consult your currency market immediately. You might already be in trouble. And if it was more than one, well, you probably don't need me to tell you that things aren't looking great. You know.

Now, there are two stories here. The first is that a lot of the money that poured into emerging markets when the Federal Reserve was cutting interest rates down to zero is heading for the exits now that it's raising them. After all, why go looking for better returns overseas now that you can get pretty good ones at home that don't involve as much risk?

That's why money is leaving emerging markets so fast that their currencies are starting to fall quite a bit now, at which point they either have to raise rates themselves to try to persuade investors to stay, or else see all their dollar debts suddenly become much harder to pay back. This, of course, is more of a problem the more they borrowed — those are the ones who are depending on foreign investors — but it's still a significant head wind for countries that you wouldn't necessarily think were that much at risk.

The second is that a lot of emerging markets have governments that either seem unable or unwilling to do what they'd need to do to stabilize their currencies. Some of them are so weak that investors doubt they'll be able to take the unpopular steps necessary to cut their deficits or rein in inflation. Others are so strong that they think they can alternately ignore or cow currency markets. And the rest are caught in between the reality of the Fed's rate hikes and their own wishful thinking. In any case, though, the result has been the same: governments that have been slow at best to shore up their currencies.

If we put these together, then, there are really four types of emerging markets. There are countries where the economic fundamentals and political decision-making are both bad, countries where only one of them is, and countries where they're both good. Turkey is probably the best (or, depending on your point-of-view, worst) example of that first group. It's still borrowing a lot of money overseas — a good amount of it short-term as well — at the same time that its increasingly autocratic president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has made it harder for its central bank to do its job by denouncing the higher interest rates its currency needs as “the mother and father of all evil.” That's turned what was always going to be a tough situation into a 17.5 percent drop in the value of Turkey's currency in just the last four months.

But South Africa, as you can see below, falls more into the category of crummy economics and okay leadership. It's also been borrowing a bit too much but isn't raising rates, not so much due to a lack of will as to a lack of good options. Its economy, you see, just shrank the most it has in almost a decade. Stuck in between the Scylla of a falling currency and the Charybdis of falling growth, its central bank is only left with the choice of how it wants things to get worse. It's no surprise, then, that South Africa has chosen to try to prop up its economy at the expense of its currency, which has fallen 12.5 percent since the start of April.

It's been the opposite story in Brazil. Its economy is still pretty weak after just coming out of its worst recession since the 1930s, but it's not weak in a way that you'd think would make it particularly vulnerable to rising rates in the United States. Indeed, it has more than enough of a rainy-day fund to cover all the short-term debt that could conceivably leave the country, and it isn't borrowing that much from abroad to begin with. But what it does have, after various corruption scandals brought down most of its political establishment, is a government that doesn't look as though it can do much at all anymore. That, at least in investors' minds, became clear enough after Brazil had to backtrack on getting rid of fuel subsidies in the face of a trucker strike that threatened to bring the economy to a standstill — money it really can't afford to spend when its budget deficit is nearly 8 percent of GDP. Just the prospect of this kind of political paralysis has been all it's taken to send Brazil's currency sliding down 12 percent the past three months, despite repeated attempts to prop it up by the central bank.

Although maybe the best way to tell how hard the Fed's rate hikes have been for emerging markets is to look at Indonesia. It's been mostly responsible both in how much it's borrowed and how much it's raised rates to keep its currency from falling far, and yet the rupiah is still down 3 percent the last three months. That's hardly the end of the world, but it does show that emerging markets might be at the end of what's been a very long and very favorable environment for them. The problem is that the Federal Reserve has so much financial power that it's hard not to raise or cut rates with it in tandem, regardless of whether higher or lower rates make sense for emerging markets individually at that time.

Sometimes the rest of the world catches a cold when we sneeze and also when we don't.