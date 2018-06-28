

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has pushed a higher tax on incomes of more that $1 million but has met resistance from fellow Democrats. (Mel Evans/AP)

New Jersey is just days away from a government shutdown over a plan to raise taxes on the rich that has divided Democrats and revealed the political difficulty of raising funds for the party's ambitious social spending goals.

Lawmakers have until Saturday to reach an agreement to pass a budget or the government will partially shut down, meaning parks, beaches and state offices would close and other government functions would cease.

Unlike shutdowns of the federal government over partisan fights between the political parties in Congress, the fight in new Jersey pits Democrats against each other.

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has demanded that the state adopt a tax on millionaires, asking the state's wealthiest to pay an additional $765 million a year to replenish state coffers and fund some of his spending programs. But Democrats in the state legislature have balked at enacting the hike, saying taxes on rich people in the state are already too high. They have also rebuffed Murphy's request to raise the sales tax as part of the budget deal.

A shutdown would mark an unexpected early setback for Murphy, who swept to office last fall promising to swiftly pass a raft of progressive policy priorities.

The fight underscores the difficulty that Democrats across the country could face in raising taxes, which has increasingly become a rallying cry among the party's base, according to tax experts. Higher taxes on the wealthy are essential to finance the party's growing call to enact bold spending programs, such as a “Medicare for all” single-payer health-care system, free college tuition and expanded child care for families.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates in Maryland and Illinois are pushing for increasing taxes on the states' wealthiest residents. National Democrats have also embraced higher taxes on the wealthy as a key part of their agenda, citing the need to reverse the 2017 GOP tax law.

In New Jersey, emergency meetings were scheduled for Thursday to try to strike a compromise.

But neither side has appeared willing to back down for months, putting the state on a path to a possible repeat of a state government shutdown under Chris Christie (R), Murphy's predecessor.

“This is the main challenge and hurdle [Murphy] has had to face, and they're running out of time,” said Brandon McKoy, director of government and public affairs at New Jersey Policy Perspective, a think tank. “It's typical Jersey fashion to not figure these things out in March, April and May and leave it to the last possible minute."

Murphy ran for office promising universal prekindergarten and free community college. To fund these initiatives, he is partly relying on the millionaires tax, which would tax income exceeding $1 million at a new rate of 10.75 percent. The current top rate is 8.97 percent for income exceeding $500,000.

State Senate Majority Leader Steve Sweeney (D) led the passage of the millionaires tax five times under Christie, knowing the then-governor would veto the proposal. Sweeney has since reversed on the issue, and on Wednesday he rejected a new compromise measure pitched by Murphy.

“Unnecessarily raising taxes will only accelerate the decline of our economy,” Sweeney said at a news conference.

Sweeney said he now opposes the tax because the GOP tax law passed in the fall at the federal level already punishes wealthy New Jersey taxpayers by capping at $10,000 the amount of state and local taxes they can deduct from their federal taxes. (Previously, the deduction was limitless.) Sweeney has instead pushed a smaller and temporary two-year tax hike on corporations in the state, which Murphy's office says would hurt the competitiveness of New Jersey businesses.

Some tax experts are skeptical of Sweeney's explanation. Factoring in all the law’s changes, including cuts in corporate and estate taxes, the GOP tax law cuts taxes for the richest 1 percent of New Jersey residents by an average of $21,700 in 2018, according to the Institute on Tax and Economic Policy, a left-leaning think tank. Only 3 percent of those earning between $315,000 and $925,000 will see a tax hike, ITEP analysts say.

“I find it astonishing that a state in the fiscal situation New Jersey is in would have lawmakers turn their backs on the most obvious, equitable and sustainable tax option they have on their hand: raising taxes on the very people that just got a very big tax cut,” said Meg Wiehe, an ITEP analyst.