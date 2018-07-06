

High school senior Sammy Moore, of Hermiston, Ore., sorts sprinkler heads in a shop while working his summer job at Golden Valley Farm outside of Stanfield, Ore. on June 29, 2018 (E.J. Harris/East Oregonian).

The U.S. economy added 213,000 jobs in June, the Labor Department reported Friday, as the unemployment rate rose to 4 percent.

The small bump in unemployment -- up from 3.8 percent in May -- will make it harder for President Trump to tout that this is the best economy in half a century, but the unemployment rate rose for the right reasons: more Americans are now searching for work. They might not have found employment yet, but with a record number of job openings, there's a lot of hope more people will find work. Most experts still predict the unemployment rate will fall further by the end of the year to the lowest level since 1969.

A decade of steady job growth following the Great Recession has pushed unemployment to the lowest level in decades. The United States has now added jobs for 93 straight months, a record streak of hiring. As executives say they cannot find enough qualified workers, many are turning to hiring people who are currently incarcerated or people with disabilities.

"Employment growth remains strong. [Job] gains have averaged 215,000 per month so far this year, up from 182,000 last year," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. "That is more than strong enough to keep the unemployment rate trending down over time."

[How is Trump's economy doing this month?]

Despite the low unemployment and struggles to find workers, companies still appear hesitant to significantly raise pay in many industries. Average hourly earnings are 2.7 percent higher than a year ago, a lackluster pace compared to past eras of healthy job growth when wages were rising at 3.5 percent or more a year.

"It's not your father's labor market anymore," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "Clearly there are some sectors like trucking where wages are going up, but warehousing wages really collapsed and are only now just $12 or $13 an hour."

Job growth was widespread across the economy with gains in business, health care, construction and manufacturing. The only sore spot was retail, which shed 22,000 jobs as Toys R Us shut its doors forevfer.

The U.S. economy faces potential drags going forward, including escalating trade disputes with major trading partners such as the European Union, China, Canada and Mexico. The Federal Reserve on Thursday reported some businesses had already scaled back or postponed planned investment due to the trade struggles, and warned that many more promise to do more if the spats continue to escalate.

The Fed is also gradually raising interest rates, easing off the extraordinary efforts it took to stimulate the economy after the Great Recession and looking instead to ward off future spikes in inflation.

Related:

America’s severe trucker shortage could undermine the prosperous economy

Why your pool’s lifeguard is more likely to be a senior citizen

The first layoffs from Trump's tariffs are here