

U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Allen Grenell poses in Berlin on May 8. (Michael Sohn/AP)

BERLIN — Since the new U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, arrived in his host country in early May, he has made national headlines here twice.

First, he triggered harsh criticism in this Trump-weary country after appearing to threaten one of the U.S. president’s favorite targets: German businesses.

Now, Grenell is being criticized over an interview with hard right news site Breitbart, in which he said he wants to “empower” conservatives in Europe. His remarks leave room for interpretation, but the comments were widely criticized both in the United States and in Europe for politicizing diplomacy with a core U.S. ally and as a further blow to transatlantic relations.

While Chancellor Angela Merkel is from the conservative Christian Democrats, that does not seem to be what the ambassador has in mind.

“I absolutely want to empower other conservatives throughout Europe, other leaders. I think there is a groundswell of conservative policies that are taking hold because of the failed policies of the left,” Grenell was being quoted as saying by Breitbart. The ambassador later went on to specify what he thinks made for a good conservative candidate: “consistent conservative policies on migration, tax cuts, and cutting red tape and bureaucracy,” according to the Breitbart summary that did not include any critical remarks by Grenell on the resurgent far-right in Europe.

Grenell has called himself a “Merkel fan” in past interviews, but those criteria he listed are pretty much the opposite of what Germany’s Merkel stands for. It does, however, match the description of another conservative leader with fewer hesitations about engaging with the far right.

“Look, I think Sebastian Kurz is a rock star. I’m a big fan,” said Grenell, referring to the leader of Austria’s conservatives who has formed a government with the far right.

In a separate Breitbart piece, Grenell was quoted as saying Merkel has “suffered politically” by allowing in too many immigrants.

The comments triggered an immediate backlash on both sides of the Atlantic. “When I raised concerns to Grenell about politicizing this post, he personally assured me that once he became ambassador he would stay out of politics. This interview is awful — ambassadors aren’t supposed to ‘empower’ any political party overseas,” Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Murphy wrote on Twitter.

A U.S. ambassador who applauds the leader of a neighboring country while indirectly appearing to criticize the leader of his host nation likely also wasn’t what German officials had in mind when they urged Washington to name a new top diplomat earlier this year.

German newspaper headlines summarized Grenell’s comments on Monday morning as having “caused a stir,” and described them as “not diplomatic,” or as an “indication that Grenell would like to unseat the Merkel government.”

While German media outlets have acknowledged his past experience as a spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations during President George W. Bush’s administration, it is his career as a Fox News Channel commentator and early defender of Trump that has drawn the most attention. His more recent remarks to Breitbart — a media outlet viewed with deep suspicion across the political spectrum in Germany — won’t soothe those concerns.

Grenell’s comments were published shortly after Alexander Gauland, the co-leader of the Alternative for Germany, the third largest party in the parliament and obvious conservative challenger to Merkel, called the Nazi era a “speck of bird s–t” in German history on Saturday, saying that it overshadowed “more than 1,000 years of successful German history.” In subsequent responses, Gauland was widely reminded that Nazi Germans had killed more than 6 million Jews and triggered a war in which dozens of millions of people died.

More moderate members of his own party have also condemned Gauland’s remarks, saying that “this should not happen to a politician who has a minimum of instinct and sense of responsibility for our history.”

Gauland calls himself a conservative, too.

