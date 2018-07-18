They only planned to stay in the cave for an hour, 12 young Thai soccer players and their 25-year-old coach said, hoping to be home before the evening when heavy rains trapped them.

In their first public comments since their rescue, the boys and their coach talked about how they kept to a routine of drinking water and meditating and praying every night before they slept to keep their spirits up.

“We dug holes to find a way to escape and stopped when we were tired. We kept drinking water to fill our belly,” said assistant coach Ekapol Chanthawong.

