The challenge to May comes after she failed to whip up enough support for her compromise Brexit proposal within her own Conservative Party. The withdrawal agreement she negotiated with the European Union has angered both Brexiteers, who want a clean break, and those who want to maintain a closer relationship with the E.U. May further upset lawmakers on Monday by delaying a parliamentary vote on the deal.

The “no confidence” vote was triggered by letters from at least 48 Conservative lawmakers. May could still survive. But a loss could lead to a leadership challenge and could reduce the chances of Britain finalizing a deal to leave the E.U. by the March deadline.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.