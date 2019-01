Australia’s department of home affairs said it would consider Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun’s request for resettlement in the “usual way,” as it does all referrals from the U.N.’s refugee agency.

Alqunun barricaded herself in a hotel room at an airport in Bangkok to keep from being sent back to her family vacationing in Kuwait and pleaded on social media for refugee status.

