Francis said that no abuse should ever be covered up. But the pontiff’s words at the closure of the summit were also short on specific steps the church will take going forward, underscoring the looming challenges for an institution that has long acknowledged the seriousness of clerical abuse but nonetheless struggled to curtail it.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Francis said that no abuse should ever be covered up. But the pontiff’s words at the closure of the summit were also short on specific steps the church will take going forward, underscoring the looming challenges for an institution that has long acknowledged the seriousness of clerical abuse but nonetheless struggled to curtail it.