The top political official overseeing the Air Force was named the sole finalist to become the president of the University of Texas at El Paso, a university spokeswoman said. Wilson has sent a letter of resignation to President Trump and plans to leave her post at the end of May, according to a U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because Wilson’s departure has not yet been announced.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
