Spokesman Binyamin Demesse that while the cause of the accident was unknown “there might be technical issues on this breed of aircraft,” noting that the same model aircraft had gone down in Indonesia in October. The move follows a similar action taken by Cayman Airways and Chinese airlines to suspend use of the plane pending an investigation.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 is the latest version of the aircraft company’s most popular model. Ethiopian Airlines chief executive, Tewolde Gebremariam, said Sunday there were six of the aircraft currently in service.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.