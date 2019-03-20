Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
{service=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, contentConfig={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/world/wp/2019/03/20/british-prime-minister-theresa-may-will-ask-european-union-for-three-month-brexit-delay/}, content={_service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, _config_={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/world/wp/2019/03/20/british-prime-minister-theresa-may-will-ask-european-union-for-three-month-brexit-delay/}}}
Comment
s