The detention of Roberto Marrero, immediately condemned by the United States, could signal a new crackdown on the opposition by embattled President Nicolás Maduro. The detention came after a pre-dawn raid in which Marrero claimed government forces planted weapons at his home.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
