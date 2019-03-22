North Korea staff members said they were pulling out due to instructions from “the superior authority,” according to South Korea, which expressed its regret for the decision and hoped the North would soon return. The office opened last year amid detente between the two Koreas to facilitate close communication for joint projects.
