Tens of thousands of Algerians have marched for weeks to protest his rule. He has been in power since 1999.

Bouteflika oversaw the end of Algeria’s decade-long civil war against Islamists, in which as many as 200,000 people died, bringing him popularity and very little resistance from a population that has long been cowed by the country’s powerful security and intelligence services.

