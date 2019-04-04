The findings of the preliminary report in last month’s airline crash increase the pressure on Boeing, which has announced the imminent rolling out of a new software fix for it’s most popular passenger plane. The grounding of the 737 Max 8 following similar crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia has been a massive blow to one of the world’s largest airplane manufacturers.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
