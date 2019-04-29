Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who appeared to be in good health, spoke about the group’s losses in the recent battle of Baghouz and vowed that the fight was not over. He congratulated the perpetrators of the Sri Lanka attacks.
