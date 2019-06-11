Zakka, a permanent resident of the United States, was arrested by Iranian authorities in 2015 and accused of spying for the American government — charges that he has denied. An Iranian court sentenced Zakka, who was born in Lebanon, to 10 years in prison.

His release follows a push by senior Lebanese officials to coax Iranian authorities to set him free.

Iran holds a number of dual nationals, including Iranian Americans and a Chinese-born U.S. citizen and Princeton scholar, Xiyue Wang.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.