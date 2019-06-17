Xi’s visit at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would mark the first visit by a Chinese leader in 14 years. The visit comes ahead of the Group of 20 meeting in Japan and a U.S.-South Korea summit at the end of June. An earlier alert incorrectly stated that the meeting would be in July.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Xi’s visit at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would mark the first visit by a Chinese leader in 14 years. The visit comes ahead of the Group of 20 meeting in Japan and a U.S.-South Korea summit at the end of June. An earlier alert incorrectly stated that the meeting would be in July.