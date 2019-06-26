President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet for an hour of talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday, a Kremlin aide told reporters Wednesday. The aide, Yury Ushakov, said each president would be accompanied by four or five officials, according to the Interfax news agency. Ushakov said Syria, North Korea, Afghanistan, Venezuela, and Iran would likely be on the agenda, according to Interfax.

